'The Last Butterflies' Earns Eight San Diego Film Awards Nominations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A scene from The Last Butterflies

Already the recipient of multiple nominations and awards from festivals across the USA, the latest accolades cover almost every aspect of production.

- Herb Jackson Jr. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drama short, 'The Last Butterflies' is continuing its triumphant tour of the United States with no less than eight San Diego Film Awards nominations after receiving an outstanding audience reception at the nearby Coronado Island Film Festival and San Diego Film Week.Nominations include: 'Best Costume Design', 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Writing', 'Best Lead Actress', 'Best Editing', 'Best Makeup and Hair', 'Best Narrative Short', and 'Best First Time Filmmaker' for writer and actress, Whitney Wegman-Wood.Writer and actress, Whitney Wegman-Wood said,“I'm absolutely floored by the response and support of the San Diego film community, the audience and the judges for the San Diego Film Awards. I'm so honored by these nominations and thrilled that our movie struck an emotional chord with so many viewers. I have to credit our whole team for that. We would not be eliciting this type of reaction without all the hard work of everyone who was a part of this movie. It makes me happy to see them nominated and recognized.”Directed by Patrick Rea, with associate producer, Herb Jackson Jr., 'The Last Butterflies' was filmed in Kansas. It follows the story of a brilliant NASA scientist, portrayed by Cooper Andrews, his wife, played by Whitney Wegman-Wood, and their young daughter, portrayed by Ivy Hickman. Following an environmental catastrophe, the trio are forced to embark on a treacherous trek into the Canadian wilderness in search of refuge. 'The Last Butterflies' charts the impact of the journey on their resilience and family bonds.Herb Jackson Jr. added,“I'm so happy to be a part of this amazing film and delighted that it's being recognized in multiple categories due to the hard work of some very talented folks.”The San Diego Film Awards are organized by the San Diego Film Consortium and will mark their tenth anniversary this year. The 2024 awards will be held on June 22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts.To find out more about Herb Jackson Jr. and the projects he's currently working on, visit:For more information on 'The Last Butterflies' visit:AboutHerb Jackson Jr. is an actor and producer known for 'Angel Fleet' and 'The Last Butterflies'.Along with appearing in short films, Herb has been a featured host on Popfuzion TV's 'All Things Trending' segment.He is an accomplished pilot who holds multiple aircraft type ratings with over 17,000 hours flying experience.

