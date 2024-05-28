FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCI-FI THRILLER MOVIE“RANI RANI RANI”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital Media has released the female-driven sci-fi thriller feature RANI RANI RANI, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 28, 2024

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the female-driven sci-fi thriller feature RANI RANI RANI, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 28, 2024.

Sidestepping mystical and spiritual influences while reveling in a science fiction world, RANI RANI RANI follows Rani, the caretaker at an abandoned factory, in an almost-abandoned Indian village. It's just an ordinary day for Rani -- trapped in a struggle for survival between a feckless husband on one hand, and her husband's brother and ruthless sister-in-law on the other. But when Rani happens upon a group of opportunists seeking to prove the efficacy of their mysteriously-acquired mechanical device to a potential buyer, her fortunes seem set to change. All these opportunists are looking for is a volunteer, a test subject, and for a small sum of cash Rani is lured into their machine. While Rani emerges seemingly unscathed, a violent turn of events makes her realize that changing the trajectory of her life might just be a matter of a second chance, or a third, or maybe just a little more time.

Written, directed, and produced by Rajaram Rajendran, RANI RANI RANI features an ensemble cast that includes Tannishtha Chatterjee ('Rani'), Asif Basra ('Manoj'), Danny Sura ('Chris'), Alexx O'Nell ('John'), and Abid Anwar ('Krishna').

“RANI RANI RANI is the result of a brilliant cast and a talented crew putting their faith into a genre that's not the most popular in South Asia, says filmmaker Rajaram Rajendran“We're proud of how it turned out, having overcome the restrictions and limitations of an indie film. We hope the viewers truly enjoy this time-travel thriller.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire RANI RANI RANI directly with Ryan Bury of MPX-Motion Picture Exchange.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

