Borderlands Foundation Names Kristina Tanasichuk Lead Advisor To 1St Annual U.S.-Ukraine Freedom Summit

- Sam Cooke, Executive Director, and Founder of the Borderlands FoundationWASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kyiv, Ukraine, May 28, 2024 – The Borderlands Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian war veterans, proudly announces Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO and Founder of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, as the lead advisor for the 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit . Tanasichuk will oversee the curation of the summit, which includes the U.S.-Ukraine Defense Forum and the U.S.-Ukraine Veterans Forum, culminating in the U.S.-Ukraine Veterans Charity Golf Tournament featuring General David Petraeus.“Kristina brings a tremendous amount of experience and awareness to this critical collaboration designed to unite the two greatest defense communities to strategize and secure peace in Ukraine,” said Sam Cooke, Executive Director, and Founder of the Borderlands Foundation.“The vision driving this initiative is to establish a premier international summit that fosters strategic defense partnerships and supports research and funding for innovative therapies and rehabilitation for Ukrainian war veterans. We believe Kristina is the perfect choice for this.”For over 20 years, Tanasichuk, a first-generation Ukrainian, has founded and managed several nonprofit organizations in the homeland and national security field. She is the founder and CEO of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today, founder and president of Women in Homeland Security, and a senior advisor to LABUkraine. Her extensive background in building and evolving communities to support the defense of America, coupled with her commitment to preventing another 9/11, makes her a vital asset to this summit.“The Borderlands Foundation is uniting both the US and Ukraine defense and veterans' communities to collaborate and discuss how we can win the war and secure the peace,” Tanasichuk stated.“Our defense community has so much to offer-and to learn-from the battlefield against Russia. As we fight for the end of the war, working toward the reintegration and rehabilitation of veterans is paramount. We have so much to offer Ukrainian veterans through our own hard-won lessons in taking care of our heroes from Vietnam and the victims of the War on Terror. Borderlands' commitment to researching and paying for the treatment of Ukraine's heroes suffering from PTSD will be a vital contribution to building the future of Ukraine.”"Kristina's professional experience and extensive network of leaders in both governmental and corporate sectors will ensure a smooth and impactful event. Her involvement guarantees meaningful outcomes for participants and the organizations and veterans we aim to serve with this inaugural summit. She will lay a strong foundation for enhanced partnerships and collaboration, significantly impacting global security and improving support for veterans in both the U.S. and Ukraine," added John Lyons, Strategic Advisor to the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit and CEO of i720 Global, LLC.About the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit aims to strengthen international alliances, enhance global security, and support veteran welfare through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions. The summit is organized by the Borderlands Foundation, United Help Ukraine, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, and other key partners.About Borderlands Foundation:The Borderlands Foundation is dedicated to supporting Ukrainian war heroes through comprehensive rehabilitation programs and therapy for PTSD. Initiatives like the charity golf tournament aim to foster unity, healing, and support for those who have served their countries bravely. For more information, please visit the Borderlands Foundation Website -Event Registration and Contact Information:To register for the summit or the charity golf tournament, or for more information, interviews, or inquiries about the event, please contact the team at the Borderlands Foundation.Website link:Event Partners and Sponsors Announced this week:The Ukrainian Veterans FoundationUkrainian ArmorRadionixRevived Soldiers UkraineUnited Help UkrainePeople of UkraineHomeland Security TodayThe Cipher BriefInternational Stability Operations Association (ISOA)U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC)TEAL Drones a Red Cat CompanyContact:Dmytro Terpylo Director of Operations The Borderlands Foundation Tel: +38 050 444 7152 (Signal, WhatsApp) Email: ...Media Relations:Tamara Zykova The Borderlands Foundation Tel: +380 672 350 404 (WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Signal) Email: ...

