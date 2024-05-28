From Conani To Stardom: Masha Debuts In Sustancia X By Luiyitox

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This is Masha's cover for the release of Sustancia X by LuiyitoX.

A captivating shot of Masha for her upcoming release in Sustancia X by LuiyitoX, showcasing her dynamic presence and artistic essence.

An electrifying performance photo of Luiyito during Masha's music session, highlighting his exceptional production skills and dynamic interaction with the artist.

Overcoming hardships, Masha collaborates with renowned producer Luiyitox, relaunching her career and sharing a powerful story of love and resilience.

- Angel Guerrero (Sustancia X CEO)SANTO DOMINGO, SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After enduring countless hardships, artist Ashley Mariel Sánchez, better known as Masha, has decided to take a positive and surprising turn in her artistic career. Known for her controversial singles "Capotilla" and "Carcelera," Masha is set to relaunch her career in grand style by collaborating with renowned producer Luiyitox in a new session Sustancia X.In this session, Masha vividly narrates the emotional story of an impossible love, where the odds are stacked against the lovers. She showcases her immense talent and vulnerability, capturing the essence of a passion that defies all obstacles.In collaboration with the label Sustancia X, Ángel Guerrero, the manager of Luiyitox, shared his thoughts: "It is more than a pleasure for us to simply collaborate with Masha. She is a diamond in the rough, and we know that in the right hands, she can achieve great things."Masha, with her strength and determination, proves once again that she is destined for greatness. Her collaboration in Sustancia X not only marks a new chapter in her career but also inspires many with her story of resilience and triumph.

Masha - Sustancia X by Luiyitox #03