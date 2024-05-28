'Garmi Hai Kaafi': Rahul Gandhi Pouring Water On His Head In Rudrapur Rally Sparks Internet Frenzy (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an unusual turn of events amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday

became the center of social media buzz after a video of him pouring water on his head during a public rally in Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh, went viral.

The incident, which Gandhi attributed to the extreme heat with the remark, "Garmi hai kaafi," sparked widespread amusement and discussion online.

Also read:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How many candidates have criminal cases against them? Check phase-wise analysis

During the rally, amidst addressing the crowd, Rahul Gandhi paused to acknowledge the sweltering temperatures. In an attempt to cool down, he poured a bottle of water over his head, a move that quickly caught the attention of attendees and subsequently the internet. The clip of this moment, shared across various social media platforms, has been widely circulated and commented on, with many netizens finding humor in the spontaneity of the act.

Accompanying this light-hearted moment, Gandhi reiterated the INDIA Bloc's commitment to deposit Rs 8,500 to every unemployed youth's bank account each month if voted into power.

"They (BJP) made you unemployed, 30 lakh government jobs will be handed over to you once INDIA Bloc comes to power. In the bank accounts of unemployed youth...," said Rahul Gandhi as he took a sip of water from a bottle and soon poured it over his head, adding, "Garmi hai kaafi."

"In the bank accounts of unemployed youth," the Congress leader continued, "every month Rs 8,500 and Rs 1 lakh a year will be deposited Khata-Khat, Khata-Khat, Khata-Khat."

The viral video has added an unexpected element to the rally, drawing a mix of reactions from the public.

"Oh thank god he didn't tear his T-shirt," quipped one user on X.

Another added, "Bro increased the temperature more."

Also read:

'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

A third user stated, "This guy staying in Mansions with ACs can't stand heat for a few days. Many people toil their entire life in this 'Garmi'. Money transfer won't solve anything! People want better quality of life - ghar, paani, ration, better jobs for their kids, execution which only Modi can do!"

"Whenever my mood is off,

I watch this Adharniya Pappubhai to cheer myself," remarked a fourth.

Here's a look at some of the responses to Rahul Gandhi's viral video: