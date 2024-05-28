Patna HORROR! 22-Year-Old College Student Beaten To Death By Masked Men With Sticks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 22-year-old student at Patna's BN College was beaten to death by 10-15 men armed with sticks and bricks when he went to take an exam at the Sultanganj Law College on Monday. The incident put the city on edge, with protesters demanding justice for the youth.

Harsh Raj, a third-year student of Vocational English at BN College, was at Sultanganj Law College to take an exam when masked men armed with sticks attacked him. The blows left him critically injured.

When the police arrived, they hurried him to the hospital, where he passed away while receiving care.

Speaking to the media,

City SP (East), Bharat Soni, said,

"We received information that Harsh Raj, a third-year student of Vocational English at BN College, had gone to Sultanganj Law College yesterday to take an exam. According to some students there, 10-15 masked men came and started beating him with sticks."

"Afterwards, Raj's friends took him to the PMCH emergency ward, where he died during treatment. We are questioning people, and a forensic team and dog squad are at the spot. Our technical team and officials from nearby police stations, as well as ASP (City), are looking into the case. Based on the evidence, action will be taken," he added.

The Opposition has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government over the incident. "This is very unfortunate. The law and order situation is worsening by the day ever since the NDA government was formed. They have no control on the administration. The guilty must be arrested at the earliest and face strict punishment," Leader of the Opposition, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said.

Police said the attack was triggered by an altercation at a dandiya event during Dussehra last year