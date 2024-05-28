SHOCKING: Rashmika Mandanna’S Deepfake Goes VIRAL; Morphed Video Shows Animal Actress In Red Bikini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika
Mandanna's
latest deepfake video has stirred up a storm on social media, shocking her fans. Just 6 months after she expressed her outrage over her face being digitally altered into that of an influencer in revealing attire, and demanded action against the
video's
creator, another
deepfake
video has gone viral. Once again, she has fallen victim to the misuse of AI-generated technology, with her face morphing into that of a content producer enjoying a leisurely time at a waterfall.
According to the Free Press Journal, in April 2024, Colombian model and content producer Daniela Villareal posted a video of herself by a waterfall on Instagram. She poses for the camera while enjoying the gorgeous scenery, dressed in a stunning strapless red bikini. Around a week ago, the identical video with the
model's
face swapped with
Rashmika's
appeared online. Netizens quickly realised it was a bogus film and slammed the social media handle for publishing it.
Rashmika
Mandanna on
deepfake
video:
It is worth noting that
the Animal actress has yet to comment
to
the viral footage. In response to her previous viral AI-generated film, the 28-year-old took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to voice her disapproval. A part of her tweet read,
“Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and
well wishers
who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely
can't
imagine how could I ever tackle this.”
Rashmika
Mandanna on the work front:
Rashmika
was most recently featured
in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. She is now preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which she will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun
blockbuster. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is one of her
following
projects. AR Murugadoss directs the film, which will
be released
on Eid in 2025.
