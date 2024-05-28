SHOCKING: Rashmika Mandanna’S Deepfake Goes VIRAL; Morphed Video Shows Animal Actress In Red Bikini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika

Mandanna's

latest deepfake video has stirred up a storm on social media, shocking her fans. Just 6 months after she expressed her outrage over her face being digitally altered into that of an influencer in revealing attire, and demanded action against the

video's

creator, another

deepfake

video has gone viral. Once again, she has fallen victim to the misuse of AI-generated technology, with her face morphing into that of a content producer enjoying a leisurely time at a waterfall.

According to the Free Press Journal, in April 2024, Colombian model and content producer Daniela Villareal posted a video of herself by a waterfall on Instagram. She poses for the camera while enjoying the gorgeous scenery, dressed in a stunning strapless red bikini. Around a week ago, the identical video with the

model's

face swapped with

Rashmika's

appeared online. Netizens quickly realised it was a bogus film and slammed the social media handle for publishing it.



Also Read:

Disha Patani SEXY photos: 7 times the actress showed off her perfect BIKINI body

Rashmika

Mandanna on

deepfake

video:



It is worth noting that

the Animal actress has yet to comment

to

the viral footage. In response to her previous viral AI-generated film, the 28-year-old took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to voice her disapproval. A part of her tweet read,

“Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and

well wishers

who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely

can't

imagine how could I ever tackle this.”



Also Read:

Shakira

to perform at Anant and Radhika's cruise party?

Know

her

FEE

Rashmika

Mandanna on the work front:



Rashmika

was most recently featured

in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Animal, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. She is now preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which she will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun

blockbuster. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is one of her

following

projects. AR Murugadoss directs the film, which will

be released

on Eid in 2025.