The End Brain Cancer Initiative Promotes Awareness of New Non-invasive Radiosurgery for Brain Cancer

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with ZAP to promote awareness of their advanced new treatment for brain cancer: ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery®. As the first new dedicated radiosurgery technology developed in nearly half a century, ZAP-X® looks to set new standards in surgical robotics, radiosurgical safety and efficacy, as well as patient comfort and convenience.Radiosurgery, also commonly referred to as SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery), is well recognized as an alternative to surgery for effectively treating many brain tumors, brain metastases, meningiomas, as well as other vascular and functional diseases within the head. Unique from surgery however, radiosurgery requires no incision or anesthesia, and is painless. SRS is typically delivered in one to five brief outpatient visits and patients often return to normal activity the same day as the procedure.Patients will benefit from treatment with ZAP-X® because of the comfort and convenience. It is a simple outpatient procedure with no scalpels or incisions. Most patients experience little or no recovery time, often returning to normal activity the same day as the procedure. The ground-breaking design aims to reduce clinically significant healthy brain tissue exposure, thus mitigating the possibility of affecting patient cognitive function. Patients can request more information at .ABOUT ZAP SURGICALZAP was founded by John R. Adler, MD, neurosurgeon at Stanford University and renowned stereotactic radiosurgery pioneer. Focused on finding smarter brain care solutions for physicians and patients, Dr. Adler invented the CyberKnife® Radiosurgery System prior to developing the ZAP-X platform. In 2018, Dr. Adler was awarded the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery. Today, ZAP Surgical Systems is defining the next frontier of gyroscopic radiosurgery, while addressing the limitations of the past to treat more people in more places.ABOUT THE END BRAIN CANCER INITIATIVEThe End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's work and mission at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, +1 425-785-8489, ...###

