Gravitas Ventures Unveils Trailer For 'Penitentia' Crime Drama/Thriller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Penitenia is available for pre-order on Apple TV.

'Penitentia' will be released on June 18, 2024 on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango and other channels

- Chris LawingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravitas Ventures , an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, today unveiled the trailer for the crime drama/thriller PENITENTIA . The film stars Glenn Stanton, Rusty Schwimmer, Chris Bylsma, Kate Flanagan, Nigel Vonas and Natasha Coppola-Shalom and written and directed by Chris Lawing.PENITENTIA will be released on June 18, 2024 on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango and numerous other channels. Penitentia will close its festival run at the LightReel Film Fest in early June.In Penitentia, a prestigious job lulls Ale Villacano into the good life, until a pro bono case reawakens his instincts for justice. Caught between his criminal past and his promising future, Ale must decide what kind of lawyer he is really meant to be.“For any indie filmmaker, the release date is both magical and terrifying. I'm just happy to finally be able to share this story with a wider audience, to honor my dad and all the people like him fighting the good fight,” said writer/director Chris Lawing.The character of Ale's mentor was inspired by Chris Lawing's father, Jim Lawing, a prominent attorney from Wichita, Kansas. Jim was a member of the national board of directors for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and an active leader in the ACLU of Kansas. To recognize his career as a civil rights warrior, the ACLU of Kansas created the Jim Lawing Award in 2016 to honor defenders of the Constitution.To pre-order the film Pentitentia, visit .Viewers can watch the trailer here: trailer .About PenitentiaIn Penitentia, a prestigious job lulls Ale Villacano into the good life, until a pro bono case reawakens his instincts for justice. Caught between his criminal past and his promising future, Ale must decide what kind of lawyer he is really meant to be.For more information, please visit and follow Penitentia on Instagram @penitentia_film and Facebook .About Gravitas VenturesGravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of Independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King's Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit , and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world's premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit .

Angie Lawing

Gravitas Ventures

+1 415-505-3570

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram