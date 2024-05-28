Project Invent's Night Of Innovation 2024 Set To Showcase Student Ingenuity In NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Experience student innovation at Project Invent's Night of Innovation 2024, May 31 at Atlassian NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Project Invent invites the public to attend the annual Night of Innovation at Atlassian's New York offices on Friday, May 31 from 6 PM to 9 PM EDT. This event, generously hosted and supported by Atlassian and Intuitive Foundation, is part of Project Invent's nationwide Demo Day X events which celebrate the remarkable achievements of students who have spent the past year developing inventive solutions that address real-world issues.The evening will commence with a series of captivating student presentations from 6 PM to 7 PM, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to witness the unveiling of student prototypes developed to address an actual problem within their community. Hear about how students collaborated with a member of their community to identify a challenge and then craft a solution. This will be followed by a networking session accompanied by drinks and hors d'oeuvres. At 7 PM, in collaboration with the Micro:bit Educational Foundation, we are excited to present the micro:bit Live Fireside Chats. This engaging segment will delve into discussions about digital creativity and student-led innovation. Join fellow members of the micro:bit community in NYC to exchange ideas and draw inspiration from the incredible projects students have developed using the BBC micro:bit. This event highlights our collective commitment to shaping a future where technology and innovation address community needs.At 7:30 PM, the Demo Day X Student Awards will recognize the outstanding projects and efforts of the participants. The event will culminate with the Night of Innovation Cocktail Reception from 8 PM to 9 PM, where the Project Invent Annual Awards will be presented, celebrating a year of hard work and creativity.About Project InventProject Invent is a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering students with 21st-century skills to succeed individually and impact globally, through invention. Through a year-long curriculum, students are mentored to develop products that make a tangible impact, fostering a generation of innovative problem-solvers. For more information, visit projectinvent.About AtlassianAtlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, is committed to supporting educational initiatives that foster innovation and creativity. Their generous support and hosting of the Night of Innovation underscore their commitment to empowering the next generation of technology leaders.About the Micro:bit Educational FoundationThe Micro:bit Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to inspire every child to create their best digital future. Their flagship device, the BBC micro:bit, is a pocket-sized computer that gives children an accessible, enjoyable way to learn digital creativity and programming skills more information, visit microbit.About Intuitive FoundationIntuitive Foundation, established by Intuitive Surgical, is dedicated to improving global health, education, and community welfare. The foundation supports initiatives that enhance healthcare access, advance educational opportunities, and foster sustainable, impactful solutions in underserved regions.Event Details:Date: Friday, May 31, 2024Time: 6 PM - 9 PM EDTLocation: Atlassian Office, 888 Broadway, New York, NY 10003Register to Attend For Free:Join us to celebrate the power of student innovation and the future of educational technology!

