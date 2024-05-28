WRANGLD And Unilog Empower Geary Pacific Supply And Their Contractors With Enhanced Product Data And Live Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WAYNE, PA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WRANGLD, a leading provider of field service management software, and Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to provide contractors with a seamless omnichannel procurement experience. The first company to leverage this live integration is HVAC distributor Geary Pacific, empowering its customers with enriched product data accessible directly within the WRANGLD platform and their Unilog-hosted eCommerce site.



Through this collaboration, WRANGLD's platform integrates with Unilog's CX1 Content Subscription and CX1 eCommerce solution, offering contractors access to a vast repository of high-quality product data from distributors like Geary Pacific. This seamless integration enables Geary Pacific to ensure the same stellar customer experience across multiple channels leveraging one data feed.



This solution and enriched data goes beyond basic product information, including:



- Detailed product descriptions: Comprehensive explanations of product features, functionalities, and applications

- Technical specifications: In-depth data sheets, performance metrics, and compatibility information

- Multiple high-resolution images: Clear visuals showcasing products from various angles and in use

- Supporting documents: Installation guides, specification sheets, and Safety Data Sheets (SDS) for relevant products



These advantages translate into increased visibility and reach for Geary Pacific within the integrated WRANGLD and Unilog platforms:



-Attracting new customers: Contractors actively searching for specific products on WRANGLD are more likely to discover Geary Pacific due to the enriched data, leading to new customer acquisition.

-Retaining existing customers: The enhanced buying experience integrated through Unilog's eCommerce site fosters loyalty among existing contractors, encouraging them to return to Geary Pacific for future projects.



“We are thrilled to partner with Unilog and Geary Pacific to equip contractors with the power of enriched data,” said Jonathan“JD” Dyke, CEO of WRANGLD.“This collaboration empowers Geary Pacific to stand out within the WRANGLD platform, attracting new customers and fostering stronger relationships with existing ones. Providing contractors with these capabilities not only enhances their experience with their distributor; it also solidifies why WRANGLD is the right tool for their company's toolbelts.”



Benefits for Contractors:

- Consistent and high-quality product data: Access the same enriched product information from Geary Pacific, both on their eCommerce site and within the WRANGLD platform.

- Streamlined procurement process: Enjoy a seamless experience across channels, simplifying product selection, ordering, and project management.

- Improved decision-making: Make informed choices with accurate and comprehensive product information readily available.

- Increased efficiency and productivity: Save time and resources by eliminating the need to search for information across different platforms.



About WRANGLD

WRANGLD is a leading provider of field service management software designed to simplify and streamline operations for contractors of all sizes. The company's cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including job scheduling, dispatching, time tracking, invoicing, financing, inventory management, and more. For more information, please visit WRANGLD .



About Unilog

Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp .



About Geary Pacific

Geary Pacific is a 2nd and 3rd generation distributor of HVAC equipment and supplies, serving contractors throughout the Western United States. The company offers a wide variety of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. For more information, please visit GearyPacific .

