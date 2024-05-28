(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coming to San Antonio 2024 - Operation Military City Salute

The Mission Continues is thrilled to announce CPS Energy as a new community partner for its upcoming Mass Deployment in San Antonio, Texas

- James Gillen - Chief Development & Marketing OfficerSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mission Continues Announces New Community Partnership with CPS Energy for Mass Deployment Event in San Antonio, TexasThe Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger communities by empowering veterans with a desire to continue their service, is thrilled to announce CPS Energy as a new community partner for its upcoming Mass Deployment in San Antonio, Texas, June 20 – 25, 2024, Dubbed "Operation Military City Salute ," this event aims to mobilize veterans from across the country to work alongside local partners and community leaders to tackle some of San Antonio's most challenging issues.CPS Energy, known for its steadfast support of veteran employees and commitment to community service, will join forces with The Mission Continues to make a significant impact in "Military City USA®."Martin Bailey, M.A., Administrator Learning Technologies at CPS Energy, and an Army Veteran, shared his enthusiasm for the community partnership, saying, " CPS Energy has always supported its veteran employees and more often than not, that support from our veterans flows back into our city. Currently, we are proud to have 336 veterans as part of our workforce. To work adjacent with other veterans to collectively enhance our community is beyond fulfilling. With so many projects requiring willing hands to assist during this event, we are more than ready to answer the call."Adding to the excitement, James Gillen, Chief Development and Marketing Officer for The Mission Continues and also an Army Veteran, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome CPS Energy as our community partner in this important endeavor. Their commitment to veterans and the greater San Antonio community mirrors our own, making them the perfect ally for Operation Military City Salute. Together, we will not only address critical community needs but also provide a platform for veterans to connect, grow, and lead through service. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared values in making a lasting difference."The Mass Deployment in San Antonio is expected to bring together hundreds of veteran volunteers to work on various service projects designed to improve community resilience, enhance local nonprofits' capacity, and beautify public spaces. The initiative represents a significant commitment to service and community by both The Mission Continues and CPS Energy, setting a powerful example of how organizations can collaborate to support veterans and strengthen communities. For more information about The Mission Continues and Operation Military City Salute, please visit The Mission Continues' website.About The Mission Continues The Mission Continues is a national nonprofit organization that empowers veterans to continue their service and enables them to inspire future generations. Through community-based projects and leadership development programs, The Mission Continues connects veterans with under-resourced communities to create transformational change.About CPS Energy Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively priced service to more than 930,114 electric and 381,379 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – whilegenerating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

