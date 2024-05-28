(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NRI Sales Hosts 2-Day Online Auction Showcasing Over 200 Lots from Paper & Pulp Mill Closures

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NRI, a leading eCommerce platform specializing in industrial surplus parts announced a two-day online auction featuring over 200 lots from Paper & Pulp mill closures.

Scheduled to conclude on June 12th and 13th at 11:00 AM EDT, respectively, this exclusive auction presents a unique opportunity for industrial enthusiasts and resellers to procure high-quality assets at competitive prices.

Day 1: Pulp & Paper Mill Closures - Bearings and Power Transmission Equipment

On day one of the auction, prospective bidders will have the opportunity to secure from a vast selection of over 100 lots of bearings and power transmission equipment. These lots comprise crucial components such as oil seals, roller chains, bearing housings, and an assortment of other essential parts tailored for diverse industrial applications.

Day 2: Pulp & Paper Mill Closures - Maintenance Equipment & General MRO

On the second day of the auction, bidders can expect a comprehensive selection of maintenance equipment and essential MRO. This includes machinery for plant support, material handling, metalworking, a diverse range of presses, and a multitude of other equipment crucial for maintaining efficient plant operations.

NRI cordially invites prospective bidders for a personalized inspection of the auction items by appointment before Tuesday, June 11th. To arrange an inspection, please reach out to us at 1-855-550-7745.

Don't miss this opportunity to secure essential industrial assets from reputable paper and pulp mills. Register now and participate in NRI's upcoming auction event!

About NRI:

NRI is one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. NRI provides clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment. NRI operates in various sectors, including Automotive, Manufacturing, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining.

NRI's global establishment includes the following locations:

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan



