Brent Spirit Speaking At The Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2024

- President of Spiritual Awakenings International, Dr. Yvonne Kason CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024 , Brent Spirit will speak about kundalini awakening and the challenges often faced in this process. In his hour-long live presentation on Zoom, on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM Eastern, he will describe features of a spiritual energy awakening, a universal spiritual experience that is called a“kundalini awakening” in Yoga, or Holy Spirit quickening, and other terms in diverse sacred traditions.Brent Spirit serves as a spiritual awakening guide. He is the host of The Spiritual Awakening Show and the founder of KundaliniAwareness. In his presentation, Brent will share his own story of kundalini awakening, and strategies for overcoming some of the physical and emotional difficulties of a kundalini awakening, including navigating non-ordinary psychic phenomena, making sense of spontaneous spiritual experiences, and cultivating a grounding meditation practice. He will help raise awareness about many types of spiritual transformative experiences that people everywhere are having and will address how to achieve balance and harmony in the process.On his YouTube channel, he offers support for those going through kundalini awakening and spiritual emergence. Since childhood, he has been in an ongoing mystical and mysterious spiritual awakening involving expansive states of awareness, non-duality and other realizations, kundalini Shakti awakening, emotional healing, and more. In his presentation,“Kundalini Shakti Awakening: Overcoming Common Challenges,” he will address how to cultivate trust, learn to surrender, and develop a cooperative attitude toward this evolutionary process. Spirit acknowledges: "Kundalini awakening is rewarding but can turn a person's world upside down ." Using his journey and experiences as context, he will explore the power of trusting in the innate intelligence of our body-mind-spirit system to carry out this ongoing evolution. He will also discuss how to navigate the emotional and psychological cycles of spiritual growth with the power of unconditional love.The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024 will be held online, live via Zoom on Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9. It will feature 40 outstanding international speakers from 14 countries . The theme is“Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.” Presentations will include all types of Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs): Mystical Experiences, Near-Death Experiences, Kundalini Awakenings, After-Death Communications, End-of-Life Experiences, Shared Crossings, and more.According to the President of Spiritual Awakenings International, Dr. Yvonne Kason,“This event will feature 40 outstanding international speakers from 14 countries and is completely free to the public. Thanks to generous donations from those who are able and willing to contribute, this annual online live event remains free and accessible for all.”Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9, 2024, Online and Free to the Public40 Outstanding International Speakers from 14 CountriesPanels in English and en EspañolRegister FREE at

