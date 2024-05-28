Celebrating Excellence: 2024 IWLA Awards Honor Leaders In The 3PL Warehouse Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IWLA honored leaders for their contributions to warehouse industry, recognizing dedication, advocacy, and leadership at 2024 IWLA Convention & Expo this April.

- Jay D. StrotherDES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) announces the recipients of industry awards recognizing exemplary contributions from leaders in warehousing and the supply chain. From on-the-ground government advocacy efforts to navigating unprecedented challenges like a global pandemic, 2024 honorees epitomize unwavering commitment to success within the 3PL warehouse industry.IWLA announced winners during the 2024 IWLA Convention & Expo:.IWLA Jock Menzies Distinguished Service & Leadership Award: Ken Johnson, the Shippers Group, Texas (posthumously). In recognition of his enduring contributions to both the association and the industry, the late Ken Johnson received the highest IWLA honor for broad industry service. Johnson's family, including wife Pam, accepted the award on his behalf..The IWLA Pinnacle (Membership Service) Award: Leslie Ajlouny, Evans Distribution Systems, Michigan; Brett Mears, Palmer Logistics, Texas; and Jared Stadlin, Linden Warehouse and Distribution Co., New Jersey. These three past IWLA chairmen led the association through the COVID-19 pandemic. IWLA recognized their work to ensure the essential status of warehouse workers and creating benefits members could access throughout the shutdown..IWLA Government Affairs Leadership Award: Doug Sibila, CWLP, Peoples Services Inc., Canton, Ohio & Paul Delp of Landsdale Warehouse, Landsdale, Pa. Sibila oversees the IWLA Political Action Committee and is active in the IWLA Warehouse Advocacy Fund and in outreach specific to logistics in Ohio. Delp serves fellow IWLA member as part of the IWLA Transportation Advisory Council. His work focuses on demurrage issues that affect warehouses served by rail..The Sandy Vosk Outstanding IWLA Partner of the Year Award: Tim Osmulski, CWLP, Raymond Corporation, Indiana. Osmulski is the inaugural winner of this award, acknowledging partner member advocacy and innovation. His collaborative spirit and innovations leave an indelible mark on IWLA and the broader supplier-partner community."These individuals embody the spirit of excellence and dedication that defines the IWLA community," says IWLA President & CEO, Jay D. Strother. "Their contributions have not only propelled the industry forward but have also strengthened our association. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the deserving winners."# # #Note: Photos and interviews are available on request. IWLA media credentials are available for accredited industry journalists. For more information, please send your requests to ... or call 847.813.4696.About IWLA: Since 1891, the International Warehouse Logistics Association has been the resource for warehouse logistics, advocacy, and education. For more information, visit . IWLA, formerly the American Warehouse Association, serves nearly 600 corporate members representing 3,000 warehousing locations.

