New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG) Launches Crowdfunding Campaign On Silicon Prairie Online For Tutiaz

This is the logo of the company NGCG and its brand TUTIAZ.

NGCG is offering investors an exceptional opportunity through the crowdfunding campaign for Tutiaz, its platform dedicated to developing e-learning tools

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG)

- CEO Lucia de Fatima OliveiraWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG), a publicly traded company on OTCMARKETS, is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign for Tutiaz on the prestigious Silicon Prairie Online investor portal.Tutiaz is an innovative platform, owned by New Generation Consumer Group, that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for both online education schools and individual instructors looking to offer their courses online. These tools include a scalable Learning Management System (LMS), interactive course creation tools, and student engagement analytics, all designed to enhance the online learning experience and support educational success.The crowdfunding campaign presents an exceptional opportunity for investors, offering substantial discounts and highly favorable conditions.About Tutiaz:Tutiaz operates on a subscription model, offering various packages tailored to the needs of different educational institutions and individual course creators. These packages are designed to be flexible and scalable, ensuring that users can choose the options that best fit their unique requirements. The platform also generates additional revenue through premium support services and custom development projects, which accommodate specific needs such as personalized course content and advanced analytical tools.With a clear strategy for growth and a strong commitment to quality, Tutiaz is poised to make a substantial impact on the e-learning industry.CEO Lucia de Fatima expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "We are thrilled to launch this crowdfunding campaign for Tutiaz on the prestigious Silicon Prairie Online portal. Our platform is designed to revolutionize online education, and with the support of our investors, we can accelerate our growth and impact even more educational institutions. This is an ideal moment for our investors since the exceptional conditions and significant discounts we offer make this one of the most attractive opportunities in the market. It's not just about investing; it's about doing so at the perfect time and achieving maximum return.”About New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG):NGCG is a company specializing in cutting-edge solutions for the digital age. The flagship business unit, Tutiaz, revolutionizes online education with its innovative web service. Tutiaz empowers users to effortlessly create their own Learning Management System websites (LMS), featuring a user-friendly interface coupled with robust features. At its core, Tutiaz employs Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing several customization options that facilitate easy course creation, lesson planning, and quiz development. In addition to Tutiaz, NGCG is dedicated to strategic investments and acquisitions within key sectors including eLearning, AI solutions, biotech, medical, bioinformatics, and pharmaceutical. The company focuses on science, technology, and innovation to improve quality of life. Our goal is to show and prove to the market that NGCG will, in the very short term, be a company with constant, consistent, and diversified sales and high profits to distribute among our investors and shareholders, all without any planned dilution.About Silicon Prairie:The Regulation Crowdfunding portal at ( ) is hosted by Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC/FINRA reporting Funding Portal.Silicon Prairie Holdings, Inc. offers modern finance solutions to help growing companies efficiently raise capital - from seed to private markets. Alongside Transfer Agent services and registered Alternative Trading System, Silicon Prairie's blockchain inspired products for Cap Table Management and Smart Document generation, and CRM tools make capital formation and investor relations easier for growing companies. Silicon Prairie can be contacted by email at ...For more information and to invest, please visit:Contact:New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (NGCG)300 Delaware Ave. Suite 210 #297Wilmington, DE 19801...Safe Harbor StatementThis press release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects managements current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matter not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at in OTC Markets at

Lucia de Fatima Oliveira

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (NGCG)

