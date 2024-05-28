Vantrust Real Estate Names Derek Flottum As Senior Director Of Development For Southwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VanTrust Real Estate Senior Director of Development Derek Flottum

VanTrust Real Estate names Derek Flottum as Senior Director of Development in its Southwest office. Flottum brings more than a decade of experience to the role.

- Keith EarnestPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Media ContactDanielle Feroleto, Small Giants (On behalf of VanTrust Real Estate )602-314-5549...Photo: AttachedVanTrust Real Estate Names Derek Flottum as Senior Director of DevelopmentVanTrust Real Estate, LLC (VanTrust), a national commercial real estate development company, is pleased to announce the addition of Derek Flottum as Senior Director of Development for its Southwest Region. Flottum is an industry veteran that brings over a decade of development experience in Arizona. He will be working on existing industrial and office projects for VanTrust, as well as expanding the firm's footprint in the Southwest.“Derek's experience and professionalism make him a perfect fit for our team,” said Keith Earnest, VanTrust Real Estate Executive Vice President.“He's active in the industry, and the community and we couldn't be more pleased to have him on board.”Flottum began his career in banking before transitioning into commercial real estate development. His resume includes office and industrial projects in the Phoenix market, most recently with Minneapolis-based The Opus Group. Flottum has served on the Executive Board for NAIOP Arizona for six years, and is a longtime member of the Scottsdale Charros, a nonprofit, all-volunteer civic group.“VanTrust's reputation speaks for itself, not just here in the Southwest, but around the country,” Flottum noted.“I am thrilled to be joining such a talented and experienced team and look forward to contributing to VanTrust's continued success.”VanTrust, which was named national Developer of the Year by NAIOP in 2023, has a growing portfolio in the Southwest, which covers the Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas markets. VanTrust recently completed approximately 1.8 million square feet in three buildings at its Vantage North project in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and will begin construction on 320,000 square feet of industrial space later this month.For more information on VanTrust, visit###About VanTrust Real Estate, LLCVanTrust Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate development company awarded NAIOP's 2023 Developer of the Year. The company acquires and develops real estate assets for the Van Tuyl family portfolio and offers a broad range of real estate services including acquisition, disposition, development, development services, corporate services, and asset management. Product types include office, industrial, multifamily, science + technology and mixed-use. VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, Jacksonville and Salt Lake City with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit .

