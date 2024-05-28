Proven Producer, Robert J. Smith Signs With MVP Realty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perennial Million Dollar Round Table Financial Advisor Moves His Real Estate License to a Proven Winner

- Robert J. Smith, MFAWINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A high-performing financial advisor since 1989 and Real Estate Agent for the past three decades, Smith sought out a competitive agency with a proven track record of success to partner with.“When seeking out a competitive Real Estate Brokerage Agency, the choice was easy.” Robert J. SmithWith an almost endless array of firms to choose from, Smith signed with MVP for obvious reasons:MVP Realty was founded in 2014 by Derek Carlson, President and Broker of the company. With over 1,200 Realtors and 22 branch offices throughout Florida, MVP Realty has now proudly served over 36,000 home buyers and sellers, totaling over $13 Billion in sales volume.Over the past 10 years, MVP Realty has earned a high-quality reputation as a dedicated real estate company with a proven track record of success and award-winning business practices. Their service mentality is highlighted in their responsiveness, accessibility and attention to detail. When some real estate brokerage firms struggle, MVP thrives.. 2024 - MVP Realty has been recognized by the Real Estate Almanac as the 82nd largest real estate firm in the United States by agent count.. 2023 - MVP Realty Ranked in the Top 500 out of 106,000+ Real Estate Offices in the United States, by Real Trends. (Sales Volume & Closed Transactions).. 2023 - MVP Realty Closed Over 1,000 Properties and surpassed $270 Million In Sales Volume In The Stellar MLS. (Tampa, Orlando). 2023 - MVP Realty Currently Ranks as the #1 Independent Brokerage Firm Real Estate Office in Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda/North Port for Closed Transactions.. 2023 - MVP Realty Currently Ranks as the #8 Real Estate Office Bonita Springs / Estero for Closed Transactions.. 2023 - MVP Realty Currently Ranks as the #2 Real Estate Office in Naples for Closed Transactions.. 2023 - MVP Realty Ranked as the #1 Real Estate Office in Fort Myers in Sales Volume and Closed Transactions.. 2023 - MVP Realty Ranked #2 and #3 Out Of 1,911 Real Estate Offices and is the Only Independent Real Estate Brokerage Firm With 2 Offices In The Top 20.. 2023 - MVP Realty Closed Over 6,031 Transactions.. 2023 - MVP Realty Exceed $2.216 Billion in Sales Volume.. 2022 - MVP Realty Closed Over 6,329 Transactions.. 2022 - MVP Realty Surpassed $2.42 Billion in Sales Volume.. 2021 - MVP Realty Closed Over 7,500 Transactions.. 2021 - MVP Realty is the #1 Real Estate Office Fort Myers in Sales Volume & Transactions.. 2021- $2.5 Billion+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #2 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2020 - $2 Billion+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #3 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2019 - $1.5 Billion+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #3 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2018 - $1 Billion+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #3 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2017 - $500 Million+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #4 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2016 - $250 Million+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #13 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2015 - $150 Million+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #44 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.. 2014 - $50 Million+ Sales Volume. MVP Realty Ranked #92 Out Of 1,800+ Real Estate Offices.MVP Realty is a privately owned, debt-free, full-service real estate brokerage, known as an agent-centric real estate office to the over 1,200 Realtors who work for the firm. MVP Realty is a family focused business that offers every Realtor superior support, advanced technology, elite training, coaching, and state-of-the-art conference room facilities to meet their clients seven days a week throughout Florida. With four non-competing Brokers and an incredible support staff, MVP's goal is to increase each agent's revenue by lowering their office expenses while increasing their lead generation knowledge base through training and technology.Through all of the accolades and recognition, the thing that MVP Realty is the proudest of is their MVP Cares Program. Since 2014, MVP Realty and their agents have made a tremendous impact in helping those in need locally, nationally and throughout the world. Whether it be collecting thousands of backpacks or toys each year for local children or constructing a building and supporting over 50 orphans at Destiny Village in Haiti, MVP Realty Agents give their time, energy and money back to those in desperate need.Their slogan is, "We Are MVP!" Ownership strives to create a partnership with their Realtors, clients and community where each are an important part of the success of the company. MVP Realty does not measure success through achievements or awards received, but through the satisfaction of their Realtors, clients and community.Smith began his Real Estate Career in 2008, when he saw two separate agents fail to sell his Financial services clients' $2,500,000.00 home after each were provided with six-month listing agreements. When his clients asked him to sell if for them, he immediately became licensed and sold their home for them within two weeks.While he's exclusively bought and sold homes for family members, friends, clients and referrals since that time, he's decided to provide his unique sales, influence and negotiations skillsets to new clients through MVP Realty as well.---About Smith Profits , a Robert J. Smith Productions Company:Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith has produced articles as a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles .His SALES GENIUS #1 anthology outsold The Wolf of Wall Street's sales book by reaching #1 in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia while The Wolf came in at #2.Smith just reached #1 Bestseller rankings with INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS and expects to do the same with INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS when it is released this summer.Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith ProductionsFor more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. ... and Britt Reid ....SOURCE – Robert J. Smith

