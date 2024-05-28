D-Central Technologies Opens Nerdaxe Sales The Ultimate Evolution For Nerdminer Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nerdminer upgraded to Nerdaxe

Revolutionizing solo Bitcoin mining with NerdAxe, the powerful upgrade to the NerdMiner, now available from D-Central Technologies.

- Jonathan Bertrand, CEO, D-Central TechnologiesMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D-Central Technologies, a leader in ASIC repair and Bitcoin mining solutions, has announced the launch of NerdAxe , an innovative upgrade for the widely acclaimed NerdMiner . This new device promises to revolutionize the landscape of solo Bitcoin mining, offering unparalleled performance and user-friendliness.Building on the successful foundation of the NerdMiner project created by BitMaker, NerdAxe features the advanced BM1366 ASIC chip from Antminer's S19XP. This state-of-the-art chip delivers a hash rate of 500 GH/s with an impressive energy efficiency of 21 J/TH, setting a new standard in compact, efficient home-based mining solutions.NerdAxe is a fork of the Bitaxe project, which was developed by Skot. Both projects are under the umbrella of Open Source Miners United (OSMU), a collective dedicated to fostering innovation and community-driven development in the Bitcoin mining industry.Key Features of NerdAxe-Advanced ASIC Technology: Utilizes the BM1366 ASIC chip for superior mining performance.-Plug-and-Play Setup: Delivered fully assembled, NerdAxe ensures a hassle-free start to mining.-Enhanced Cooling Options: From basic cooling to the advanced Ice Cooler Tower, ensuring optimal performance.-Open-Source Platform: Encourages community-driven innovation and customization.-Real-Time Monitoring: Features comprehensive diagnostics and analytics tools for effective performance tracking.Why Choose NerdAxe?NerdAxe is designed not just to mine Bitcoin but to enhance the entire mining experience. Its open-source design promotes decentralization and community engagement, allowing users to innovate and customize their mining setup. NerdAxe is ideal for lotto mining, providing the excitement of potentially earning substantial Bitcoin rewards while supporting the Bitcoin network's security and resilience.Setting up NerdAxe is intuitive and straightforward:-Unbox and Power Up: Connect the NerdAxe to the included 5V/4A power supply.-Connect to WiFi: Access the NerdAxe WiFi network (SSID: Nerdaxe_XXXX).-Access the AxeOS Portal: Navigate to and configure your settings.-Start Mining: Begin mining with minimal effort and maximum efficiency.NerdAxe stands out due to its strong foundation in the open-source community. The project builds on the legacy of BitMaker's NerdMiner and Skot's Bitaxe, both of which have been pivotal in driving forward the open-source ethos in Bitcoin mining. By leveraging the collective expertise of OSMU, NerdAxe fosters an environment of continuous improvement and collaborative innovation.NerdAxe is now available for purchase through D-Central Technologies. Interested customers can visit the D-Central Technologies website to place their orders and explore the next generation of decentralized Bitcoin mining.D-Central Technologies, headquartered in Montreal, QC, is Canada's premier provider of ASIC repair services and Bitcoin mining solutions. Committed to innovation and community engagement, D-Central delivers cutting-edge products and services that support and enhance the Bitcoin ecosystem.For more information, visit D-Central Technologies and follow their updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.

