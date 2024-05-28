Claudette Carter's Walker's Way Featured At LA Times Festival Of Books 2024 And Miami Book Fair International 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Claudette Carter

Walker's Way

Walker's Way by Claudette Carter

MainSpring Books

"Walker's Way" by Claudette Carter: A Compelling Story Unveiled at Prestigious U.S. Book Events

- Amazon Customer Review

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Claudette Carter , celebrated author of "Walker's Way: How are you Walking in Your Life? ," proudly showcased her inspiring book at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, held at the University of Southern California (USC) Campus. This prestigious event, known for attracting literary enthusiasts and prominent authors, provided a perfect platform for Carter to present her compelling true story of love, courage, and humility.

"Walker's Way" chronicles the life of Walker Carter, a man who overcame the challenges of racism and the underprivileged to inspire others through his unwavering faith, love, and exceptional athletic achievements. Walker's journey, marked by his dedication to walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the human spirit. His legacy as a national champion athlete at Widener University, a beloved first-class lineman at PECO Energy, and a trailblazing coach continues to touch the hearts of many.

In addition to her presence at the LA Times Festival of Books, Claudette Carter was featured in an insightful interview during the Miami Book Fair International 2023. The interview allowed Carter to delve into the remarkable story behind "Walker's Way" and share her motivations for writing this inspiring book. Her discussion highlighted the significance of love, respect, and spiritual leadership in overcoming life's obstacles and achieving greatness.

Claudette Coleman Carter, former Executive Director and creator of Spotlight Productions is well-known for her award-winning television series "Delaware Valley Spotlight" and her acclaimed work in community programming. Alongside her twin sister, she authored the renowned "Nephilims: Children of the Fallen Angels," which inspired several films. Today, as Angelladywriter on HubPages, Claudette continues to inspire over one hundred thousand readers with her spiritually uplifting articles.

"Walker's Way: How are you Walking in your life?" is available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.

MainSpring Books - Claudette Carter's Author Interview at Miami Book Fair International 2023