Soul Picnic Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Performances By Musiq Soulchild, The Chuck Brown Band, And More!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dynasty 5RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the anticipation continues for the annual Soul Picnic, Dynasty 5 is excited to announce the headlining talent for the June 22nd day party. Grammy-nominated artist Musiq Soulchild is among the musical greats set to grace the stage, amplifying the celebration of music, food, and community.The Soul Picnic , held at Flowers Field, promises an immersive experience starting at 3:00 pm. The event features a full day of live music, gourmet food trucks, exclusive zones like the Tasting Room for wine aficionados, and a vibrant Tent City where attendees can create their own personal oasis.Dynasty 5 founders state,“We're thrilled to announce that Musiq Soulchild will be headlining this year's Soul Picnic at Flowers Field, Dorothea Dix Park! Join us on June 22, 2024, for North Carolina's #1 Outdoor Day Party and get ready for an unforgettable experience.”Musiq Soulchild, a hip-hop soul artist renowned for his unique blend of classic soul, hip hop, jazz, and gospel influences, will headline the event. Known for hit singles such as“HalfCrazy,”“Love,” and“If U Leave,” Musiq Soulchild's performance is eagerly anticipated. The legendary Chuck Brown Band, a group honoring the life and legacy of Go-Go pioneer Chuck Brown is also set to add to the line up. Other musical guests of Soul Picnic include renowned DJs: DJ Skillz, DJ MOESKIENO, DJ Bro-Rabb.This year's celebration is made possible by the generous support of sponsors: Pepsi, WakeMed, Wake County Health Services, and the Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.The Soul Picnic will be held at Flowers Field at Dorothea Dix Campus, located at 820 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603. Doors open at 12:00 pm, with the event officially kicking off at 3:00 pm. Tickets are available now at .For the latest updates, follow Soul Picnic on Instagram @soulpicnicnc.###About Dynasty 5Celebrating over a quarter-century of exceptional experiences, we bring the heart of culture and the pulse of live entertainment to the Carolinas. Join us where community and culture converge into unforgettable moments.

Clorissa Wright

...

Synergy PR Services

Visit us on social media:

Instagram