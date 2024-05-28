GEORGIA LEGAL FOOD FRENZY RAISES $634,111 FOR ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Legal community steps up to the plate with 2 million meals

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy recently wrapped up, and the numbers are in for this year's fundraising initiative. The program raised awareness for food insecurity throughout Georgia and generated $634,111 in donations or over an estimated 2 million meals to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Georgia Legal Food Frenzy was held in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, and the Georgia Food Bank Association.“The annual Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition among our local legal community and offers a much-needed boost toward our efforts to end hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment of these professionals, whose actions directly impact our service area, enabling us to continue providing food insecure children, families, and seniors with access to nutritious food and critical resources.”The 2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy ran from April 15 to April 26 and was open to anyone in the legal community including law firms, legal organizations, and corporate or in-house counsel. All funds remain local and benefit the area food bank.Since its inception in 2012, Legal Food Frenzy has raised the equivalent of nearly 27 million meals for Georgia's food banks statewide, including more than $5 million raised for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Every year, teams compete to earn points by fundraising for their local food bank and promoting the competition, with multiple award categories and opportunities for statewide recognition.This year's leading organizations included:2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Statewide Award Winners:Grand Prize Attorney General's Cup: Habachy LawGrand Prize Bar President's Award Winner: Greenberg Traurig LLPLarge Firm Winner (Total Points): BakerHostetlerLarge Firm Winner (Points per Person): BakerHostetlerMedium Firm Winner (Total Points): Coleman Talley LLPMedium Firm Winner (Points per Person): Troutman Pepper LLPCorporate, In-House Counsel Winner (Total Points): Chick-fil-A Legal DepartmentCorporate, In-House Counsel Winner (Points per Person): Serta Simmons Bedding, LLCLegal Organization Winner: Georgia Tech Office of the General Counsel2024 Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Atlanta Area Regional Award Winners:Law School Legal Food Frenzy Winner: Emory University School of LawRookie of the Year: Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLPHunger Relief Warrior: Steven Salbu, Georgia Tech Office of the General CounselRegional MVP (Total Points): Alston & BirdRegional MVP (Per Capita Points): Holley & Pearson-Farrer LLPFor more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

Brianne Barbakoff

Atlanta Community Food Bank

