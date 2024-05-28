The 2024 Threebestratedr Awardee LMC Laser Medical Clinic Introduces Advanced Hair Restoration Technologies & Many More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LMC Laser Medical Clinic is a premier medical spa specializing in hair restoration and skin care treatments. Their clinic is ultimately aimed at using the latest technologies to provide exceptional care and help their patients achieve their desired results. The clinic is recently felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedR Award Of Excellence for this commitment and dedication in the service. Apart from this award, they have also won various other recognitions like the 2024, 2023 and 2022 Top Choice Awards for best Medical Spa in Richmond Hill.Since its establishment in 2008, LMC – Laser Medical Clinic has assisted over 3000 individuals with various issues, maintaining a consistent client-centered approach throughout the years. Specializing in personalized treatment programs for each individual, their expertise shines. As a women-led and LGBTQ-friendly clinic, LMC – Laser Medical Clinic leads the way in Richmond Hill by fostering an inclusive, transparent, and welcoming environment, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to provide effective solutions for their clients.LMC - Laser Medical Clinic is excited to announce the integration of the most advanced and innovative technologies in hair restoration, positioning itself as a leader in the industry. Their clinic continues to set the standard with the following groundbreaking advancements:HairMetrixHairMetrix is currently the most advanced, accurate, and innovative hair analysis technology in the industry. This non-invasive, artificial intelligence device provides stunning clinical images at 200X magnification, allowing the capture of scalp issues, auditing of hair health and diameter, and even counting the number of hairs per centimeter. With real-time, fully automated analysis, patients can remain at ease throughout the process. A notable advantage is that no hair clipping is required.This cutting-edge technology is now available at LMC Laser Medical Clinic, offering the best hair restoration solutions to their clients. Hair restoration clients at LMC can now track their progress with every session, ensuring a comprehensive and transparent treatment journey.Here is a quick video to showcase the process -Launched Cervos Key PRPLMC - Laser Medical Clinic launched the Health Canada-approved Cervos Key PRP in July 2023, which is the most advanced PRP technology on the market. It can easily outperform other PRP technologies, including Arthrex Angel, Harvest PRP, and Eclipse PRP. As the #1 provider of pure PRP technologies in Canada, LMC Laser Medical Clinic was granted exclusive access to Cervos Key PRP, making it the first clinic in Canada to offer this innovative solution.Introducing TrichoTestTMTrichoTestTM is another service LMC – Laser Medical Clinic made available in 2023. TrichoTestTM is the most comprehensive genetic test available for assessing alopecia and hair loss. This cutting-edge test examines genetic elements along with pertinent external factors from a patient's medical history, providing a holistic insight into the contributing factors behind hair loss. By analyzing these aspects, TrichoTestTM offers a detailed understanding of each patient's unique condition. With TrichoTestTM, patients can better understand their hair loss and take proactive steps toward effective treatment and recovery.PRP for hair loss, PRP vampire facial, tattoo removal, laser for hyperpigmentation/melasma, laser for skin repair, laser hair removal, double chin, botox, dermal fillers, body reshaping, acne scars treatment, skin resurfacing, dermalux led therapy, skin tightening, belkyra double chin and stretch mark treatment, permanent laser hair removal with the candela gentlemax pro PLUS, cosmetic injectables, velashape III, intimate area whitening, cutera secret PRO RF microneedling, trichoscopy, hair analysis and metrix, cutera PICO genesis & ultrashape power fat cell destruction are some of the important treatment offered at LMC Laser Medical Clinic. They also provide a 10% offer on first treatment. For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, please contact them.

