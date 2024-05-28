BWISE Solution's Announces Exciting New Channel Partnership With Sistema Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BWISE Solutions , a leading provider of ERP and WMS, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Sistema Strategy, a distinguished name in IT consulting and supply chain solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding both companies' market reach and enhancing the delivery of innovative solutions.As part of this partnership, Sistema Strategy will leverage its extensive network and industry expertise to distribute and promote BWISE's SAP Business One and WISE WMS across France and neighboring countries. This alliance is set to drive mutual growth, combining BWISE's innovative solutions with Sistema Strategy's robust market presence and customer-centric approach.Quote from Sistema Strategy:“The partnership between Sistema Strategy and BWISE Solutions represents an exceptional opportunity to offer our customers a high-performance solution. B1BWISE is a business solution tailored to their specific supply chain management needs. It emphasizes its commitment to its customers, which aligns perfectly with our vision as an IT consulting company. Similarly, their SAP certification, flexibility, reliability, and advanced functionality are key elements of this partnership, testifying to the quality of their solutions. We are convinced that this collaboration represents a mutual opportunity and will enable us to offer innovative solutions to our customers in Europe and the Middle East.”Quote from BWISE Solutions:“We are thrilled to welcome Sistema Strategy as our new channel partner. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value to our customers. With Sistema Strategy's expertise and robust network, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate our growth and enhance the delivery of our innovative solutions to a broader market. Together, we look forward to achieving new heights and setting higher standards in the industry.”About Sistema StrategySistema Strategy is an IT consulting company that provides end-to-end solutions for optimizing information systems and business applications. Specialized in the integration of exchange platforms (middleware solutions: ESB, BPM, BRMS ...) as well as supply chain management, it relies on proven methodologies and industry best practices to guarantee optimal results. With expertise spanning strategic consulting, project development and ongoing support, Sistema Strategy enables its customers to optimize their operations, improve performance and maximize the value of their technology investments. Providing intuitive and easily configurable solutions, Sistema Strategy is committed to delivering quality support and tailor-made solutions adapted to the specific needs of each company.About BWISE SolutionsBWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success. BWISE Solutions is an SAP Business One Partner.

