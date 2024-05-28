Icarus Behavioral Health Announces Its Albuquerque Inpatient Rehab Treatment Programs Are Accepting New Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Icarus in New Mexico offers residential treatment for alcohol, drugs, and mental health-only clients

Icarus provides licensed inpatient alcohol rehab services for Albuquerque and New Mexico as a whole

Up to 100% of treatment costs can be covered by insurance, call for a confidential verification

Make the confidential call today to get proven support for recovery at Icarus in New Mexico!

Icarus Behavioral Health celebrates its licensed residential addiction treatment services in Albuquerque are accepting new clients seeking evidence-based care.

- a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral HealthALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Icarus Behavioral Health proudly announces the celebration of its fully licensed residential addiction treatment services in Albuquerque , New Mexico. This significant milestone marks the expansion of their comprehensive and proven drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs, further solidifying Icarus Behavioral Health's commitment to providing top-tier treatment to those in need.Icarus Offers Mental Health Inpatient Treatment as Well as Drug and Alcohol RehabIcarus Behavioral Health understands the complexities of addiction and mental health disorders. Their residential programs are designed to offer effective, evidence-based treatment tailored to the unique needs of each client. Their services include drug and alcohol rehabilitation, dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders, and mental health treatment for clients without substance use issues. This holistic approach ensures that all aspects of their clients' well-being are addressed, fostering long-term recovery and stability."We are thrilled to expand our services and offer fully licensed residential treatment options in Albuquerque," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health. "Our dedicated team of clinicians is committed to providing effective care for our clients."Icarus Behavioral Health in New Mexico Accepts Many Insurances In-NetworkIn addition to its comprehensive treatment programs, Icarus Behavioral Health is proud to be in-network with many private insurance providers, ensuring that their services are accessible to a broad range of clients. They also accept some forms of New Mexico Medicaid, including Western Sky Insurance, making high-quality care available to even more individuals and families.They are now welcoming new clients from across New Mexico and Bernalillo County who are seeking evidence-based alcohol abuse treatment and other behavioral health services. Their facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and staffed by a team of experienced professionals dedicated to guiding clients through their recovery journey.About Icarus Behavioral HealthIcarus Behavioral Health is a leading provider of addiction treatment services as well as mental health services in New Mexico. Their mission is to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care that empowers individuals to overcome addiction and mental health challenges. Through their residential programs, outpatient services, and supportive community resources, they are dedicated to helping their clients achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.For more information about Icarus Behavioral Health's residential addiction treatment services and for confidential insurance verification or to make a referral, please contact their welcoming Admissions team directly by phone.

Admissions

Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico

+1 (505)305-0902

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram