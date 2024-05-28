Revolutionary Bzigo Iris: The Smart Home Mosquito Detector For Your Home, Launched Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bzigo Iris: Smart Home Mosquito Defender

Accurate, user-friendly, and effective, Bzigo Iris revolutionizes indoor pest control, now available for purchase!

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bzigo , a pioneer in AI-based pest solutions, proudly announces the launch of its first innovative breakthrough, the Bzigo Iris . This compact, intelligent mosquito detector offers a chemical-free approach to pest control, keeping consumer homes safe and eco-friendly.Advanced Detection, Easy EliminationDesigned to operate in all lighting conditions, Bzigo Iris harnesses advanced infrared vision and AI to detect mosquitoes. It not only identifies but also highlights them for precise elimination, making it ideal for bedrooms.Safe, Sustainable, and EffectiveBzigo Iris offers a science-based, chemical-free solution that's safe for children and perfect for anyone with mosquito bite sensitivities or Skeeter syndrome. Ideal for creating a mosquito-free home environment, it requires no replacement parts or refills, making it a sustainable choice. It's the first in a line of human-friendly, pesticide-free pest control products, showcasing our commitment to better health and a positive global impact.From Science Fiction to Your Home: Bzigo Iris Goes GlobalFollowing the development of a revolutionary AI-based detector, and manufacturing capabilities, Bzigo Iris has generated considerable interest worldwide, leading to significant pre-orders from those eager for its availability. Starting with deliveries to the US, Bzigo Iris is set to revolutionize pest control for consumers globally.Unlocking Smart Features for Effortless Home ProtectionThe Bzigo Iris device connects seamlessly to both iOS and Android devices. It offers 24/7 functionality without needing replacement parts. Simply plug it in, install, and it works. With its compact size and lightweight sleek design, Bzigo Iris can be easily placed on a table or mounted on a wall, making it a convenient and reliable addition to any home.“Bzigo Iris is a game-changer in fighting pests," said Tzuki Friedman, Bzigo CEO. "Our technology doesn't just tackle mosquitoes; it improves living conditions and puts the health and comfort of families first. With precision-guided vision and smart algorithms, we've created a powerful, easy-to-use solution to an age-old problem.Availability and PurchaseBzigo Iris is now available for purchase to the public on Bzigo's official website .About BzigoFounded in 2019, Bzigo creates smart, pesticide-free pest control solutions using advanced AI technology. Our mission is to provide easy-to-use, eco-friendly products that help keep your home safe and healthy, with a vision to fight mosquito-borne diseases. Bzigo Iris, our first product, offers effective indoor mosquito control without harmful chemicals, marking the start of a new era in pest control.For more information visit: bzigoFor media inquiries contact: Barbara K. Fischer, VP of MarketingEmail: ...

Barbara K Fischer

Bzigo

+1 786-633-1810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram