Fourteen Barton Gilman Attorneys Named To 2024 Professional Excellence In The Law

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fourteen Barton Gilman attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the Rhode Island Monthly 2024 Professional Excellence in the Law, a directory of leading Rhode Island attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The selection process for the Professional Excellence in the Law directory includes peer evaluations, professional standing, and other data collected by a third-party survey and data company. Professional Excellence in the Law is published as a special section in the June 2024 issue of Rhode Island Monthly.
The recipients for this year include:
Stephen Adams, Education
Rui P. Alves, Adoption, Marital and Family Law
John J. Barton, Medical Malpractice Defense
Angela L. Carr, Medical Malpractice Defense
Francis A. Connor III, Arbitration and Mediation
Allison M. Geary, Medical and Professional Liability Defense
Derek M. Gillis, Appellate Law
Timothy J. Groves, Education
W. Parish Lentz, Wills, Trusts & Estates
Andrew M. Lynch, Medical Malpractice Defense
Zachary K. Lyons, Immigration Law
Sheri L. Pizzi, Health Care Law
Matthew R. Plain, Education
Robert C. Shindell, Insurance
About Barton Gilman
Barton Gilman (bglaw) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.
Melissa Maichle
Barton Gilman LLP
+1 7815348620
email us here
