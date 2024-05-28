CMMC Secrets, Fast Track Readiness For Assessment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Complimentary Webinar | Opportunity for Defense Industrial Base

WAUKEE, IA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ecfirst, an organization approved by the Department of Defense for CMMC certification training content and instruction, is presenting a complimentary CMMC Secrets Webinar on May 30, 2024. The briefing is focused to provide insight to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) about CMMC readiness steps to prepare for a successful assessment."Step through the ecfirst CMMC signature methodology, including samples of key artifact documents," stated Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst and a CMMC expert. "Opportunities will be unlocked for those in the DIB prepared for a CMMC assessment."CMMC is about a resilient global cyber supply chain. The journey for CMMC readiness for an assessment may take six to twelve months. The time to launch CMMC readiness efforts is now.The ecfirst deep commitment to the CMMC ecosystem is reflected in its continuous efforts over several years to CMMC knowledge transfer. The ecfirst objective has always been to bring certification training, readiness, assessment tools, and insight to DIB organizations.Webinar, CMMC Secrets for Defense Industrial Base (DIB), May 30, 2024This complimentary briefing provides insight into the secret sauce for successfully navigating the journey to CMMC readiness for an assessment. Examine samples, tips, and tricks to prepare artifacts critically relevant to CMMC. More information, including registration, is available at . All attendees receive a $500 discount voucher for the authorized official CMMC certification training program, both CCP and CCA.About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, LPP, LTP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCSTM, and CCSASM. More information is at and .

Peter Harvey

Client Executive Contact

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn