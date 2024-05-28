Grandiosity Events Anticipates 2000 Guests At Its 8Th Polo & Jazz Celebrity Charity Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horsepower, High-Fashion, & Grand Luxury at the 8th Polo & Jazz Celebrity Charity Event

- Susan Smallwood

BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grandiosity Events is planning to welcome approximately 2000 guests to their eighth outdoor luxury soiree. The annual Polo and Jazz is a highly anticipated polo match accompanied by live music, luxury accommodations, celebrity guests, exotic car displays, caviar bumping, catered cuisine, creative libations, cigars, and grand vibes. Meet us for two adrenaline-packed polo matches on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 1pm-9pm at the picturesque Hennessey Creek in Brandywine, MD. This lavish event will benefit the Black Mental Health Alliance for the third year, a non-profit organization focused on supporting and sponsoring mental health resources in minority communities.

“We believe in the integration of entertainment and philanthropy to create exquisite memorable experiences, "says Founder Susan Smallwood of Grandiosity Events.“Polo is one way that I bring culture to the cultures with grand experiences. Ooh la la!”

Founder Susan Smallwood, aka Miss Grandiosity, is on a mission to normalize luxury in everyday life. In addition to introducing thousands of people to the oldest equestrian sport, she is also the first, and only, Black Woman to own a caviar brand, La Grande Caviar .

In grand style, guests can expect a posh daytime experience before, during, and after the polo games thanks to sponsors Verizon, The Green Technology Group, Transformation Health, Oxley Realty Services, Prince George's County's Chamber of Commerce, and Prince George's County's Chamber of Tourism.

Each year VIPs and dignitaries travel from near and far to partake in Polo and Jazz. The guest list for 2024 has yet to be revealed; however, Grandiosity Events is excited to welcome Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, delegate to the US House of Representatives from the US Virgin Islands, retired Major General Linda L. Singh, the first woman and first African American to lead the Maryland National Guard, and retired Army Lieutenant General R Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army. Additionally, we are excited to welcome mistress of ceremony Tosin Fakile from DC News Now, and 7-time Emmy Award winning anchor from FOX 5, Shomari Stone. This year's host is, Shontel Greene, owner of Nursez R U, one of the largest employers of healthcare workers in the state of Maryland.

Grandiosity Events is a multi-dimensional lifestyle company that offers a variety of unique services and products that attract those interested in living a grand life. Since 2015, Grandiosity Events has produced and specialized in unique luxury experiences offering exposure and visibility to various businesses, brands, and leisure activities throughout the United States. Live Life Grand R is the motto!



