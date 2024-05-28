FHE HEALTH LAUNCHES NATIONAL“COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Campaign Is Raising Awareness About Behavioral Health and Contributions in the Field

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month, the national behavioral health provider, FHE Health , began accepting applications nationwide for its first“FHE Health Community Impact Award .” The new, annual initiative recognizes and supports the work of individuals whose contributions in their“sphere of influence,” such as neighborhoods, peer support groups, and work or volunteer settings, are making a difference in the lives of people with mental health and substance use disorders.The winner of the $2,000 FHE Health Community Impact Award will be able to donate the funds to an organization, initiative, or educational program of their choice, so long as the organization, initiative, or educational program is in the field of behavioral health.Applications for the FHE Health Community Impact Award will be accepted through July 1, 2024. To apply, prospective applicants must receive a nomination from someone who is familiar with their work.After the application period closes, there will be a public vote from August 1 through August 14, hosted by FHE Health on its website. Five finalists will be determined based upon who has the most votes. A committee from FHE Health will select the winner from those five finalists, and the winner of the award will be announced on August 23, 2024.The Community Impact Award is another example of how FHE Health is leading and supporting innovation in behavioral healthcare. Each year, the organization awards two $5,000“Hope for Healing” Scholarships to promising students in the field, and its annual $2,000“First Responder Therapy Dog Award” supports first responder mental health nationwide. Elsewhere, FHE Health is revolutionizing behavioral healthcare by setting the bar for excellence in care, training the next generation of clinicians, and consistently providing a“Top Workplace” for its employees.About FHE Health FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves individuals from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

Other