Prime Award National Business Innovator Award - 2024 Goes To Steve Gilliland, Author Of It Is What You Make It

"We are thrilled to highlight Steve Gilliland with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2024, the Prime Award has been bestowed upon Steve Gilliland , the visionary author of "It Is What You Make It: Overcoming the It Is What It Is Mindset ." This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of writing and public speaking but designates Steve Gilliland as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, serves as both a commendation and an inspiring call to action, urging industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked, "We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on Steve Gilliland with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in writing and speaking is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence."

DeRose, a staunch advocate for innovation's transformative power, underscored its pivotal role. She said, "Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively."

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words, "Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt," underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and pioneer new territories boldly.

As Steve Gilliland luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as an indelible reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. The narrative of Steve Gilliland becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business landscapes.

Steve Gilliland, acclaimed author of ten books, was honored as Author of the Year by Advantage Media Group/Forbes for his book "Enjoy The Ride." Steve's professional journey began in the greeting card industry, where he distinguished himself and advanced to an executive position before transitioning to new ventures. In 1999, he founded his own company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. By 2005, this company was recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region.

In addition to his achievements as an author, Steve Gilliland was inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame in 2012, becoming the 196th member to receive this honor. The Hall of Fame, known as the Council of Peers Award for Excellence, has recognized fewer than 250 speakers worldwide since its inception in 1977. This lifetime award celebrates exceptional speaking skills and professionalism. Notable inductees include Ronald Reagan, Zig Ziglar, Norman Vincent Peale, and Colin Powell, placing Steve among esteemed company in the National Speakers Association Hall of Fame.



