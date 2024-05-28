Geotab® Introduces All In One Video Telematics Plan With Zero Upfront Cost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geotab installment plan allows any company to incorporate advanced safety and risk video telematics into their fleet.

ROSEAU, DOMINICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Geotab Inc . ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, unveiled its new Video Telematics Plan with Zero Upfront Cost, enabling companies of any size in Latin America to access AI-enabled video telematics at no up-front cost through its authorized distributors in the national territory.Two leaders, one powerful video telematics solutionGeotab has enhanced its solution with innovative technology from Lytx® Inc., a leading supplier of fleet camera solutions to provide a tightly integrated driver safety and cargo security solution that delivers valuable video-based insights and advanced risk detection. The seamless integration of Geotab and Lytx SurfsightTM video cameras equips fleets with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Vision (MV) to manage their fleets from a single platform, MyGeotab®, bringing valuable visual context to better understand what's happening in and around their fleet.“Fleets in Latin America have told us risk management and driver exoneration, better driver and road safety, and security continue to be significant challenges to their organizations,” said Sean Killen, Vice President of Latin America, Asia, and ANZ.“The hurdle has often been budget constraints, and I'm pleased that our new Video Telematics Plan with Zero Upfront cost removes this barrier to entry, enabling fleet managers to acquire advanced technology and data intelligence that is delivering better outcomes for fleets across the globe.”Key highlights of the Plan include:- Zero upfront cost without any initial lump sum investment- All-in-one video telematics solution seamlessly integrating Geotab's award-winning telematics platform with Lytx Surfsight cameras- One integrated monthly payment and contract- Speed to actionable insights are delivered within the first day of usage- Fast installation can be completed in less than one hour- Flexible rules engine including zones or groups can be set up within the Geotab platform to meet the dynamic needs of the customer-Over-the-air software updates without the need to pull vehicles off the road-Multiple training options including live or on-demand- 36 month warranty on camera hardware with the option to renew- Access to more than 1,000 video and telematics experts across Latin America for industry expertise and technical supportIn 2023, ABI Research ranked Geotab as the #1 leader in video telematics .Easily access the leading video telematics solution by requesting a demo now .About GeotabGeotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do-trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offer hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.About LytxLytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. 