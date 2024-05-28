Broadway, TV, POP! Milanis Clark Making Waves Across Multiple Media

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Star Entertainer Now Youngest Background Singer In Pop Music

- PRNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engaging multi threat entertainer Milanis Clark is already making rippling waves across the entertainment world. At just thirteen, Milanis is currently on tour internationally as one of the youngest background vocalists for a major icon ever, the incomparable Lisa Lisa, whom she also just joined on The Tamron Hall Show .Amidst a slew of upcoming short film projects and commercials, Milanis is also working on her own music and is currently waiting to go into the studio to record a record of jazz based tracks. Recently, she performed for the Designed 2 Dance Inc show“JUMP! A 90s Throwback”.Regularly interacting among legends on Broadway by age 11, Milanis spent time appearing as Young Alline (Young Anna Mae's older sister) in“Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'' and in the cast of“Ella: An American Miracle”, which chronicles the life and career of another giant in music and entertainment, Ella Fitzgerald.Additionally, you can catch Milanis in the Disney+ movie“Better Nate Than Ever” (Directed by Tim Federle with a cast including Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett) on your favorite device of choice.Milanis started acting at the age of 5 in school productions for School House Rocks and the Michael Jackson vs. Prince Collections. She started singing at the age of 3 at school talent shows and in local restaurants, which led to her being booked to play at more high profile events. She also comes from a family full of talent; Her mother Yeimis is a longtime professional dancer who currently tours with the legendary Lisa Lisa from the iconic 80s group Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam and is co-founder of the nonprofit Designed 2 Dance Inc, and her step-mother Toni Menage - a renowned singer and performer in her own right - is the Personal Manager and Musical Director for Lisa Lisa and has helped guide the careers of many artists of note throughout her illustrious career on the management side of the business.

