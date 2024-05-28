Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Market Forecast 2034: FDA Approvals, Therapies, Epidemiology & Companies By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Trends

Age-related Vision Dysfunction companies are Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan, AbbVie, Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (New York, USA) DelveInsight's "Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market forecast

Some facts of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Report are:

. According to DelveInsight, Age-related Vision Dysfunction market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

. Leading Age-related Vision Dysfunction companies working in the market are Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

. Key Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies expected to launch in the market are AGN-190584, MicroLine(Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), PresbiDrops(CSF-1), Faricimab, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and others.

. The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.

. In February 2024, Outlook Therapeutics mentioned that the resubmission of the ONS-5010 BLA is expected by the end of calendar year 2024. Moreover, in March 2024, the company announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion concerning the authorization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration in the EU.

. In November 2023, Kodiak sciences announces first time presentation of primary endpoint data from tarcocimab tedromer Phase III glow study in patients with diabetic retinopathy at American academy of ophthalmology annual meeting.

. In April 2023, Allegro Ophthalmics received an agreement from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the design of its Phase IIb/III clinical trial of risuteganib for the treatment of intermediate, non-exudative Age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Overview:

Age-related vision dysfunction encompasses a variety of eye conditions that commonly occur as individuals age, impacting the ability to see clearly and perform everyday activities. The most prevalent conditions include age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects the macula, the central part of the retina, leading to a gradual loss of central vision, which is crucial for tasks like reading and driving. Cataracts involve the clouding of the eye's lens, resulting in blurry vision, difficulty with glare, and poor night vision. Glaucoma is characterized by damage to the optic nerve, often due to increased intraocular pressure, causing peripheral vision loss and potentially leading to blindness if untreated. Diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes, damages the blood vessels in the retina, causing vision impairment and blindness in severe cases.

Symptoms of age-related vision dysfunction can include blurry or distorted vision, difficulty seeing in low light, faded colors, and the appearance of floaters or dark spots. Regular eye examinations are crucial for early detection and management of these conditions.

Treatment options vary based on the specific condition but may include prescription glasses, medications, laser therapy, and surgical procedures. Preventive measures, such as maintaining a healthy diet, controlling blood sugar levels, avoiding smoking, and protecting eyes from UV light, can help preserve vision and reduce the risk of age-related eye diseases.

Learn more about Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trends by analyzing the impact of current Age-related Vision Dysfunction therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Age-related Vision Dysfunction market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Age-related Vision Dysfunction patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Explore more about Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology @ Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Dynamics

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Age-related Vision Dysfunction drugs recently launched in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Development Activities

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Age-related Vision Dysfunction key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

. AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)

. MicroLine/Pilocarpine Ophthalmic: Eyenovia

. PresbiDrops/CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals

. Zimura/ Avacincaptad pegol: IVERIC Bio

. ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

. ONS-5010/Lytenava/Bevacizumab-vikg: Outlook Therapeutics

. KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

. Faricimab: Roche

. Abicipar: Allergan

. RGX-314: Regenxbio

. Beovu/RTH258/Brolucizumab: Novartis

. STN1013001/DE-130A/Catioprost and latanoprost emulsion: Santen SAS

. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

. OTX-TP/Travoprost ophthalmic insert: Ocular Therapeutix

. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

. OPT-302: Opthea

. Lumitin/Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals

. AKST4290/Lazucirnon: Alkahest

. GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics

. ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

. Emixustat hydrochloride: Kubota Vision

. KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

. Luminate/ALG-1001/Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics and Bausch Health

. GB-102: Graybug Vision

. Razuprotafib/AKB-9778: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

. Nyxol/Phentolamine Mesylate: Ocuphire Pharma

. STN1012600/DE-126: Santen Pharmaceutical

Request for a sample report to understand more about the Age-related Vision Dysfunction pipeline development activities @

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment markets in the upcoming years are are Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

Learn more about the emerging Age-related Vision Dysfunction therapies & key companies @ Age-related Vision Dysfunction clinical trials and latest approvals

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Report Key Insights

1. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Patient Population

2. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

4. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Opportunities

6. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutic Approaches

7. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Analysis

8. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance

5. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Disease Background and Overview

6. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Patient Journey

7. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment

11. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Marketed Products

12. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Emerging Therapies

13. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

18. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Drivers

19. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.

Ankit Nigam

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube