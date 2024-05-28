Richmond Properties Highlighted The Dubai Real Estate Market At An Event Held In Istanbul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Richmond Properties shared details of Dubai's real estate market and regional investment opportunities at an event held at the Mandarin Oriental Istanbul.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Richmond Properties shared details of Dubai's real estate market and regional investment opportunities at an event held at the Mandarin Oriental Istanbul. The gathering, which featured industry talks and various activities, attracted significant interest and facilitated networking among industry professionals.Dubai, one of the most prominent emirates of the UAE, has become a leading destination for global investment in recent years. Providing numerous significant advantages for investors, the emirate has also become a regional hub for global companies and financial giants.The city now boasts significant real estate potential with recent investments. In Dubai, where the government also supports investments in this sector, obtaining a Golden Visa is possible with a certain level of real estate investment. One of Dubai's leading real estate companies, Richmond Properties, organized a major event that brought together key stakeholders in the real estate market and highlighted regional opportunities.At the event held at Mandarin Oriental Istanbul between 25-26 May, the Golden Visa program and details of the Dubai real estate market were discussed for 2 days. Richmond Properties, which will host potential investors in Dubai, attracted significant attendance at the event.

