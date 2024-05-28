World Champions Of Barbeque Revealed At The 2024 KCBS World Invitational Barbeque Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Davis of RazorracksKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Top teams from around the country gathered for a weekend of competition, camaraderie, sport, and food in Lebanon at the 6th annual Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) World Invitational Barbeque Championship sponsored by Baseball BBQ.With more than $70,000 in cash and prizes and two days of competition, the KCBS World Invitational is one of the most high-stakes barbeque contests in the world.“The field was stacked with 145 of the top teams competing for the“World Champion” title, said Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer of KCBS.The Master Series KCBS World Invitational Grand Champion title was taken by Drew Davis of Razorracks from Pleasant Plains, AR.“There have been so many miles driven, events missed, late nights, long weeks of prep over the years to get to this moment, but it's all been worth it,” said Davis of Razorracks.“When they announced us as the [Grand Champion], the embrace from our competitors and friends was unlike anything I've experienced in my life. Thank you, KCBS, for the work many overlook to make moments like these possible.”Charles Beard with Glamping Grillers of Pelahatchie, MS took home Master Series Reserve Grand Champion.Backyard Series Invitational Grand Champion, Roger Gibbs, of Bushwood BBQ from Overland Park, KS said,“We are thrilled to win a contest like this but when you win against 46 other teams who all won 1st place or got a category win in the last year, it's a pretty amazing experience. It's also great to see that Smoke This Drink That KC took Reserve Grand Champion. They're pretty good friend of ours as well. I really want to thank the event organizers, Wilson County, the James E Ward Agricultural staff, KCBS staff, reps, and judges who made this happen.”The Backyard Reserve Grand Champion went to Jacob Watt of Smoke This Drink That KC from Fairway, KS. The Open Contest went to Brad Cox of Local Yokels BBQ from Crossville, IL. The Open Contest Reserve Grand Champion went to Waylon Weatherford of Zips BBQ from Winder, GA.To qualify for the exclusive World Invitational Master Series, pitmasters must win Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion at a KCBS-sanctioned Master Series barbeque contest. Within the KCBS Backyard Series Invitational, Backyard pitmasters qualify by winning 1st place in the Chicken or Ribs category at a KCBS-sanctioned Backyard contest.The Open Contest showcased Master and Backyard pitmasters who had a rare chance to go head-to-head to compete for the coveted Wells Cup, named after co-founders Carolyn and Gary Wells. The Open Contest also featured highly sought-after ancillaries including Turkey Smoke, sponsored by the National Turkey Federation, which went to James Johnson of Big James Kitchen. The Holladay Distillery cocktail contest was dominated by Eric King of Uncle Dubby's Backyard BBQ. The 1st place“Best in Show” Combine Award sponsored by the U.S. Soy. went to Zips BBQ.### About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel's Invitational. In addition, the Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers and employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at []( ), on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsociety, and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.

