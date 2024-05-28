Holographic Film Market To Surge From US$ 13.42 Billion In 2024 To US$ 30.91 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holographic Film Market

Extensive use of holographic films to create appealing and impactful product packaging for brand enhancement augmenting market growth, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global holographic film market (ホログラフィックフィルム市場) is set to reach US$ 13.42 billion in 2024 and climb to a value of US$ 30.91 billion by the end of 2034.Holographic film sales are projected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period, driven by advancements in holographic technology and its diverse applications across various industries. Holographic films, known for their ability to create visually striking three-dimensional effects, are finding widespread use in packaging, security, advertising, and entertainment sectors. As businesses increasingly recognize the value of holographic solutions in enhancing brand visibility, ensuring product authenticity, and captivating consumer attention, the holographic film market is projected to boom in the coming decade.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-Ongoing innovations in holographic technology, including the development of thinner and more flexible films, nano-holograms, and augmented reality integration, are booting the market growth. These advancements enhance the versatility and visual appeal of holographic films, opening up new possibilities for creative applications. Rising concerns over product authenticity are further fuelling the adoption of holographic films as a robust anti-counterfeiting solution. Security features such as holographic labels and seals help industries such as pharmaceuticals and electronics to protect their products from counterfeit activities.Growth of the e-Commerce sector is also boosting the demand for holographic films, particularly in the context of enhancing the unboxing experience. Brands are leveraging holographic elements to create visually appealing and impactful packaging, contributing to high sales and positive consumer impressions.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal sales of holographic films are forecasted to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034, reflecting increasing demand across various industries. The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 2.75 billion in 2024, underscoring its significant share in the global landscape. Meanwhile, Japan's market for holographic films is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2034, indicative of strong growth prospects in the region. Germany emerges as a key marketplace for holographic film suppliers, driven by its robust manufacturing base and a pronounced focus on high-quality packaging across multiple sectors, further bolstering the market's expansion.“Sustainability is emerging as a prominent trend, leading to the development of eco-friendly holographic films made through incorporating recyclable materials and adopting environmentally responsible production processes,” says a Fact analyst.Competitive AnalysisThe holographic film market is highly competitive, characterized by continuous innovations and strategic collaborations. Some of the key market players include API Group Plc., Uflex Limited, SRF Limited, Cosmo Films Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation.Leading companies are employing strategies such as technological innovations, diversifications, global expansion, collaborations, branding, sustainability, and strategic mergers and acquisitions to maintain market leadership and earn high profits.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global holographic film market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights on the market based on film type (transparent films, metalized films), material (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate [BOPET], biaxially oriented polypropylene [BOPP], polyvinyl chloride [PVC], others), application (decorative, anti-counterfeit), offering (generic, customized), end use (lamination, printing), and end-use industry (fast moving consumer goods [FMCG], food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Micro-Perforated Films Market : (微細穴あきフィルム市場) Micro-Perforated Films Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1.4 Billion. With a CAGR of 3.5%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly higher than the historical growth, and the market size is expected to grow to US$ 2 Billion by the end of the forecast during 2022 - 2032.Liquid Crystal Polymer Market : (液晶ポリマー市場) global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 2.3 billion by the end of 2033.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other