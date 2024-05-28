Supportgroups Launches New Services To Revolutionize Group Therapy Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SupportGroups

Bridging the Mental Health Gap: Affordable, Accessible Group Therapy for All

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of new services at SupportGroups , a pioneering online platform designed to provide affordable and accessible group therapy sessions. Founded by Erika Tinsley, a passionate advocate for mental health, the website emerges from a visionary project that began as a high school business pitch which won a significant school grant.The creation of SupportGroups was driven by the realization of a critical gap in mental health services. "There's a significant lack of accessible resources for group therapy, especially online," said Erika Tinsley, Creator and Founder of SupportGroups. "Many people are unable to afford traditional therapy or face barriers such as transportation costs and limited session times. Our platform aims to address these challenges head-on by providing a community where everyone can receive and provide support."SupportGroups introduces a robust community-led platform already supporting more than 350,000 members. It facilitates connections between licensed therapists and individuals seeking and providing support, leveraging technology to reduce the traditional barriers to mental health services. The platform offers an array of features including free community support, therapist-led forums, live support group sessions, and a wealth of resources that are not readily available elsewhere."Group therapy provides numerous benefits over one-on-one sessions, primarily in terms of cost-effectiveness and social connectivity with peers," Tinsley explained. "It allows individuals to feel less isolated by connecting with others who share similar struggles. Our service is not only more affordable and dynamic compared to other platforms, but also highly accessible, ensuring that anyone can join from anywhere at any time."The platform provides free access to more than 50 support groups, and today introduces two paid options: access to all premium groups or exclusive access to a selected therapist's community forum. To ensure that members can find a group that fits their needs, the platform covers a wide range of focal areas, including mental health, addiction recovery, relationships, and more.The company is also partnering with therapists and social media channels with a mental health-focus to act as group moderators who can earn through the platform and grow their reach by signing up here .As a recent college freshman, Erika Tinsley brings a personal connection to the initiative. Having faced her own mental health challenges, she is driven by a desire to help others feel seen and supported. "SupportGroups is more than just a platform; it's a community where people can learn and share in a safe space, something I wished for in my own journey," said Tinsley.SupportGroups is live and welcoming new members to join and explore its extensive features designed to foster healing and understanding.About SupportGroups:SupportGroups is an innovative online service providing accessible and affordable group therapy solutions. It connects licensed therapists with individuals seeking and providing mental health support, offering a community-focused, inclusive approach to therapy. We're better together. For more information, please visit: .

