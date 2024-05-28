Bigscoots Builds Cloudflare Analytics Dashboards Into Its Managed Wordpress Portal To Boost Client Visibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Justin Catello, Lead Systems Engineer and Co-Founder of BigScootsCHICAGO, IL, US, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BigScoots, a site-specific, fully managed WordPress hosting provider, announced the introduction of new Cloudflare Analytics dashboards within its WordPress Optimized (WPO) Client Portal for clients using Cloudflare Enterprise. These new dashboards offer rich visual data to clients to monitor and gain insights into their Cloudflare performance and security metrics.For more than a decade, Cloudflare and BigScoots have been dedicated to improving website performance and the customer experience by removing common pain points and sources of friction. These new dashboards, developed by BigScoots, build upon those efforts by giving its Cloudflare Enterprise clients more access and transparency to their performance data.“BigScoots was one of the first hosting providers to adopt Cloudflare's managed DNS and CDN services to improve webpage caching for our Managed WordPress Hosting services,” stated Justin Catello, Lead Systems Engineer and Co-Founder of BigScoots.“But rather than rest on our laurels, our engineering team continues to innovate so that our clients have continued access to the most powerful and comprehensive Cloudflare advantages possible.”The new Cloudflare Analytics dashboards include:- Traffic Analytics to provide deep insights into individual server requests, bot verifications, page and visit metrics, API requests, and more.- Caching Analytics to provide deep insights into data transfers, cache status, hit ratios, requests by sources (such as content types, source types, edge status codes, etc), and more.- Web Application Firewall (WAF) Analytics to provide deep insights into WAF events, events by service, activity logs, and more.These Cloudflare Analytics dashboards complement the recently released Cloudflare Enterprise Setting feature that allows BigScoots Cloudflare Enterprise clients to customize their settings. The actionable data that is now gained through the Cloudflare Analytics Dashboard delivers insights clients can use to adjust account settings as needed or desired.BigScoots WordPress Speed Optimization ServicesCloudflare Enterprise is included for all BigScoots clients using WordPress Speed Optimization services to optimize the performance of hosted sites. These services include Performance & Security Packages, well as WordPress Maintenance Services.Experience the Advantage of BigScootsLearn more about BigScoots Managed WordPress Hosting plans or WordPress Speed Optimization services. Visit the BigScoots website and start a chat with the BigScoots team to get started.

