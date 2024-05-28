W.A.S.P. Will Perform Their Entire Debut Album From Start To Finish, On The 2024 Album ONE Alive World Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) album-one-alive.png" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

- Blackie LawlessHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Album ONE Alive !”, the title of W.A.S.P. 's upcoming North American Tour. August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall.Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed“classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says,“It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Artist presale beginning May 29th at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week with all presales ending Thursday, May 30 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, May 31 at 10 AM local time at WASPnation.W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased atTHE ALBUM ONE ALIVE WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:10/26/24 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*10/28/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater10/29/24 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre10/30/24 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre11/01/24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre11/02/24 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory11/03/24 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory11/04/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot11/05/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre11/07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore11/08/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre11/10/24 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre11/11/24 Toronto, ON @ History11/13/24 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS11/14/24 Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole11/15/24 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre11/16/24 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center11/17/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall11/19/24 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater11/20/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE11/21/24 Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater11/22/24 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore11/23/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore11/24/24 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live11/26/24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium11/27/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern11/29/24 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues11/30/24 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre12/01/24 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum12/03/24 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall12/04/24 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion12/06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL12/07/24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre12/09/24 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre12/10/24 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues12/11/24 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino12/12/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl12/13/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield**12/14/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium*** No support acts.** Death Angel not performing.

