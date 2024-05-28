APIKUR Calls For Tripartite Discussions To Resume Oil Exports Via The Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . APIKUR notes recent media reports that incorrectly blame International Oil Companies (IOCs)for the impasse on reopening the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline (ITP). APIKUR members believe tripartite discussions between the Government of Iraq (GoI), Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and IOCs are required to find a mutually beneficialsolutionAPIKUR notes recent media reports that mistakenly point to a lack of flexibility from IOCs as the reason for the continuing impasse on resumption of oil exports via the ITP.Such reports suggest that there are ongoing talks that have stalled due to an intransigent position taken by IOCs. However, no joint discussions between IOCs and representatives of the KRG and the GoI have occurred since January 7-9, 2024.APIKUR member companies reiterate that they are prepared to resume exports, contingent upon reaching agreements that provide for payment surety for past and future exports, direct payment and preservation of commercial terms. Should such agreements require modifications to existing contracts, APIKUR member companies are willing to consider this if agreed between the GoI, KRG and individual IOCs.“APIKUR's member companies believe tripartite talks between GoI, KRG, and IOCs are the best way to find solutions that will lead to the resumption of ITP exports,” said Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan.“APIKUR's member companies stand ready to constructively participate in any such talks.”###For more information, visitFor media inquiries:Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR Spokesman......WhatsApp: +1-254-371-5704Find APIKUR on Social Media:LinkedInAbout Us:APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.

