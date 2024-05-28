Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Was Approximately USD 9,840 Million In 2021 By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Age-related macular degeneration Market

Age-related macular degeneration companies are Regeneron, Novartis, Roche, Nu Eyne Co., Opthea Ltd, Kodiak Sciences., REGENXBIO, Alkahest, AstraZeneca, MORE

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's "Age-related macular degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Age-related macular degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related macular degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Age-related macular degeneration market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Age-related macular degeneration market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Age-related macular degeneration treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Age-related macular degeneration market.

Some facts of the Age-related macular degeneration Market Report are:

. According to DelveInsight, Age-related macular degeneration market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

. Age-related macular degeneration Market was approximately USD 9,840 million in 2021.

. Leading Age-related macular degeneration companies working in the market are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Nu Eyne Co., Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA In, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and Others.

. Key Age-related macular degeneration Therapies expected to launch in the market are Eylea (aflibercept), Beovu (brolucizumab), Lucentis (ranibizumab), OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, Nu Eyne M02 and others.

. In Feb 2023, Novartis announced a One-year, Single-arm, Open-label, Multicenter Study Assessing the Anatomic Outcomes of Brolucizumab Assessed by OCT-A in Adult Patients With Neovascular Age Related Macular Degeneration

. In June 2023, Ocugenix Corporation announced a Multi-center, open-label, two-part safety assessment following administration of single ascending doses and repeat administration of the HTD of OCU-10-C-110 for Injection in the study eye of participants with nAMD.

Age-related macular degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a neurodegenerative disease of the aging retina, in which patients experience severe vision loss. AMD is one of the most prevalent ocular conditions in developed countries with more than 10 million US adults affected by AMD. Based on severity of the disease, It is of three stages: Early, Intermediate and Late-stage; Late stage AMD is of two types: Dry AMD and Neovascular AMD (nAMD).

AMD's progression leads to loss of central vision, leaving many patients unable to read, write, or recognize both color and detail, thus compromising the quality of life. Although AMD's exact functional pathogenesis is not fully understood, there have been recent improvements in genetic technologies leading to the identification of various polymorphisms that have shown to harbor unique associations with AMD. This has led to identification of many new targets for controlling disease progression.

Age-related macular degeneration Market

The Age-related macular degeneration market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Age-related macular degeneration market trends by analyzing the impact of current Age-related macular degeneration therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Age-related macular degeneration market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Age-related macular degeneration market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Age-related macular degeneration market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Age-related macular degeneration Epidemiology

The Age-related macular degeneration epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Age-related macular degeneration patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Age-related macular degeneration market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Key Findings:

. According to Ayoub et al., Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness and visual disability in patients aged over 60 years in Europe and North America. It is the third leading cause of blindness, behind cataract and glaucoma, causing 8.7% of all legal blindness across the world.

. Globally, around 20 million people are living with nAMD – the leading cause of cause of vision loss in people over the age of 60.

. According to Braclay et al. (2021), based on types of AMD, dry AMD accounts for nearly 85-90% of the cases and Neovascular AMD (nAMD) accounts for only 10% of the cases, but nAMD is responsible for nearly 90% of the severe, central visual acuity loss associated with AMD.

. According to Schwatz et al. (2021), dry AMD prevalence was reported as 0.44% globally, with similar or slightly higher values reported for wet AMD. Dry AMD prevalence varied across ethnic groups (1.11% European, 0.21% Asian, 0.16% Hispanic, and 0.14% African).

. According to DelveInsight's analysis, AMD is more prominent in females in comparison to males.

Age-related macular degeneration Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Age-related macular degeneration drugs recently launched in the Age-related macular degeneration market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Age-related macular degeneration market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Age-related macular degeneration Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Age-related macular degeneration market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Age-related macular degeneration Pipeline Development Activities

The Age-related macular degeneration report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Age-related macular degeneration key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Age-related macular degeneration Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Age-related macular degeneration Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Age-related macular degeneration treatment markets in the upcoming years are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Nu Eyne Co., Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA In, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and Others.

Age-related macular degeneration Report Key Insights

1. Age-related macular degeneration Patient Population

2. Age-related macular degeneration Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Age-related macular degeneration Market

4. Age-related macular degeneration Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Age-related macular degeneration Market Opportunities

6. Age-related macular degeneration Therapeutic Approaches

7. Age-related macular degeneration Pipeline Analysis

8. Age-related macular degeneration Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Age-related macular degeneration Market

