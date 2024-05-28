Flottweg Invests In $1.75 Million Expansion, Creating High-Wage Jobs In Boone County, KY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The newly finished expansion – Flottweg's fourth since 2011 – will accommodate increased parts manufacturing.

Flottweg's $1.75 million investment creates 12 high-wage Kentucky jobs.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear celebrates grand opening, signifying increased growth in Kentucky's manufacturing sector.

FRANKFURT, KENTUCKY, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Another huge step within Kentucky's thriving manufacturing sector, Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. , a producer of centrifuges and other liquid-solid separation equipment, celebrated the grand opening of its newly expanded warehouse facility in Boone County, a $1.75 million investment creating 12 high-wage Kentucky jobs.

In May 2022, Flottweg leaders announced a reinvestment in the company's Northern Kentucky operation, which assembles and repairs machinery for the company's existing customer base. The newly finished expansion – Flottweg's fourth since 2011 – came in response to rising demand and will accommodate increased parts manufacturing. The grand opening on May 21, 2024-attended by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear-celebrates the company's new 15,000-square-foot warehouse facility on Flottweg's existing campus on Toebben Drive becoming operational.

“Flottweg has nearly two decades of established business in the United States,” said Dan Ellis, Flottweg's American business unit president.“Having installed over 15,000 machines globally, we are sure that with this expansion we can continue to grow the U.S. market as we have thus far. Making sure that our customers are successful is our primary goal. We look forward to using this space to further ensure top quality is delivered to every facility.”

Established in 2006, Flottweg Separation Technology is a subsidiary of Flottweg SE, founded in Germany in 1932. Flottweg SE has grown into a global technology leader producing centrifuges, belt presses and separators used for liquid-solid separation . The company's products support a range of industries, including the mining, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage and machining sectors. Its products also have environmental uses, including treatment of wastewater or oil sludge.

Last month, Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel and other members of the staff visited Germany to meet with companies and trade organizations to determine future investment and job-creation opportunities in the state. The visit included attendance at the Hannover Messe trade fair and speaking engagements at the Hanse Lounge in Hamburg and IHK Düsseldorf, as the Kentucky delegation met with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and existing Kentucky employers and potential prospects.

“When we talk about companies continuing to invest and provide job opportunities for the communities they serve, Flottweg is a shining example,” said Gov. Beshear.“Kentucky's manufacturing sector is seeing incredible growth, and that's because quality companies are continuing to choose the commonwealth to locate and expand their operations. I want to thank Flottweg's leadership for their continued investment in the commonwealth and congratulate the company, as well as Boone County, on this exciting milestone and the opportunities it will bring.”

Flottweg's investment and job creation build on the best four-year period for economic growth in state history.

“We live and work in Northern Kentucky, and it's a personal highlight that we get to add more highly skilled, well-paid positions to our staff,” said Rob Rhea, Flottweg's U.S. managing director.“We are building a community of centrifuge caregivers that treat every machine as their own. I encourage everyone to check our website regularly for open positions.”

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore congratulated Flottweg's leaders on the completion of its expansion at the company's North American headquarters and manufacturing operations:“It's exciting to see a company continue to grow and invest in its operations in Boone County. This is Flottweg's fourth expansion since locating in Northern Kentucky in 2008. They now have more room to test their separation technology equipment, and capacity to create new, high-quality jobs.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume thanked Flottweg's leaders for continuing to invest in their U.S. manufacturing operations in the region:

“Northern Kentucky is home to more than 30 German-owned primary industry companies, significantly manufacturers. Global companies continue to locate and expand manufacturing and headquarters operations in Northern Kentucky because of our ideal location and access to business talent.”

KEDFA approved Flottweg for additional incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Flottweg can receive resources from Kentucky's workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

