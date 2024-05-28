Local Bank Hosts Annual Party In The Parking Lot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Union Bank Company invites community for free family fun

- Swati Goyal, Bank Manager for The Union Bank Co, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Union Bank Company is kicking off summer with their annual Party in the Parking Lot, a free celebration featuring everyone's favorite cookout food, great music courtesy of Sunny 95, and lots of kid-friendly activities for all to enjoy. Join the Union Bank Co. and local partners on Friday, May 31, 2024 at their Delaware branch to commence the start of summer, and to support their charity partner, People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County (PIN) .“We are excited to host this event for Delaware, Lewis Center, and Polaris area families as a way to come out, enjoy some free food and really fun activities,” said Swati Goyal, Bank Manager for The Union Bank Co.“This is the third year in a row we've hosted this event on at our Delaware branch and we're excited to give back to our community and the businesses that serve it.”The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the rear parking lot of The Union Bank Company, located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, OH 43015. Some of the family fun includes an appearance from the SUNNY 95 Treat Truck and DJ, free face painting and balloon artist, touch-a-truck with Delaware County EMS, and a raffle with items from local businesses. Other partners include the Humane Society of Delaware County , who will bring adoptable pets, and Kids R Kids Daycare.Families attending are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for People in Need, Inc. of Delaware County. PIN is a private nonprofit social services agency dedicated to providing emergency assistance to those in need in Delaware County.“If we can help in any way big or small to support our communities, we want to step in and do it,” said Goyal.“We are committed to helping families – it's the mission of the bank.”To learn more about this event or other upcoming activities out The Union Bank Co. Facebook page at . Check out the bank's free“Financial University” that helps develop good financial literacy skills.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at .###

