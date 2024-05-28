Transforming Growth Factor Market To Grow At 7.8% CAGR, Reaching US$ 832.5 Million By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming Growth Factor Market

Discover the dynamic landscape of the transforming growth factor market driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure.

ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global transforming growth factor market is estimated at US$ 391.5 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 7.8% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$ 832.5 million by 2034. Transforming growth factor's (TGF) involvement in regulating cell growth, differentiation, and tissue repair presents significant therapeutic potential. Research into TGF-based therapies for conditions like cancer, fibrosis, autoimmune diseases, and tissue regeneration drives market growth.The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses globally, where TGF pathways exert significant influence, highlights the necessity for therapies directed at these pathways. TGF's active participation in disease advancement intensifies the call for inventive treatments. TGF's role in governing cell growth, differentiation, and tissue repair holds immense promise for therapeutic applications. The ongoing exploration of TGF-based treatments for conditions such as cancer, fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and tissue regeneration serves as a catalyst for the market's expansion.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Continuous advancements in biomedical research have uncovered the diverse roles of TGF in cellular processes, disease biology, and therapeutic applications. This ongoing exploration fuels the demand for TGF-related products and therapies. Growing regulatory support and approvals for TGF-related therapies and products bolster market confidence and facilitate their commercialization, encouraging further investments and developments in this sector.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe North American transforming growth factor market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% through 2034. In 2024, the United States is expected to dominate this market with a significant 91.5% share, valued at approximately US$ 158 million. Meanwhile, the market in China is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 13.3% over the same period. By product type, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs) are forecasted to account for a substantial 43.7% market share in 2024. Additionally, within applications, cell therapy and ex vivo manufacturing are expected to lead, commanding a 28.8% share in 2024.“The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing drug development activities driving the transforming growth factor market.” remarks an analyst at Fact.Competitive LandscapeCompanies invest significantly in R&D to explore TGF's roles in various diseases and develop innovative therapies. They aim to identify novel targets within TGF pathways and create effective treatments. Market players expand their product portfolios to include a wide range of TGF-related products, such as antibodies, recombinant proteins, assays, and inhibitors, catering to diverse research and therapeutic needs.Bio-Techne Corporation focuses on providing life science tools and solutions. They contribute to the TGF market through the development and distribution of recombinant proteins, antibodies, and assays used in TGF-related research and diagnostics.Sartorius CellGenix GmbH provides cell culture media and reagents essential for cell therapy and biopharmaceutical production. Bio-Techne Corporation focuses on providing life science tools and solutions. They contribute to the TGF market through the development and distribution of recombinant proteins, antibodies, and assays used in TGF-related research and diagnostics.Sartorius CellGenix GmbH provides cell culture media and reagents essential for cell therapy and biopharmaceutical production. Their offerings include solutions involving TGF to support cell culture processes and therapeutic development.More Valuable InsightsFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global transforming growth factor market, presenting a historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the Type (GMP Grade, NON-GMP Grade) by Product type (Activin, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs), TGF-beta protein) By Application (Oncology Research, Hematology Research, Wound Healing Research, Dermatology Research, Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes, Cell therapy and Ex vivo manufacturing, Others) By End-User(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Centres & Academic Institutes, CMO and CDMO) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: 