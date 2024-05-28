Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Floorin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the luxury vinyl tiles (lvt) flooring market size is predicted to reach $43.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

The growth in the luxury vinyl tiles (lvt) flooring market is due to the high growth of the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest luxury vinyl tiles (lvt) flooring market share. Major players in the luxury vinyl tiles (lvt) flooring market include Tarkett SA, Forbo Holding AG, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Inc., Global Flooring Group, Interface Inc., Mannington Mills Inc.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Segments

.By Type: Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

.By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

.By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

.By Geography: The global luxury vinyl tiles (lvt) flooring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) flooring refers to modular vinyl flooring in which tiles are laid out individually by using single sheets. The luxury vinyl tiles flooring is sustainable, easy to handle, durable, and acoustic. These are used to design office space or residential space to look like real wood.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Characteristics

3. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Trends And Strategies

4. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Size And Growth

......

27. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

