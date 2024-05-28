Adrenal Crisis Market Forecast 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Epidemiology & Companies By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adrenal crisis Market

Adrenal crisis Companies are Takeda, Sandoz International, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Antares Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical, Mylan Pharma, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's "Adrenal crisis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenal crisis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adrenal crisis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Adrenal crisis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Adrenal crisis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Adrenal crisis Market Report:

. The Adrenal crisis market size was valued approximately USD 11.5 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In 7MM nations, there were 130,175 prevalent instances of adrenal crisis in 2021

. Acute life-threatening conditions like adrenal crisis, also known as acute adrenal insufficiency and Addisonian crisis, continue to be a major cause of death in people with adrenal insufficiency

. Elshimy et al. (2021) describe an increase in the reported prevalence of adrenal insufficiency in Europe over time

. According to Miller et al. (2020), adrenal insufficiency (AI), which is characterised by an annual estimated incidence of adrenal crisis of 5-10 episodes per 100 patient-years, is a substantial source of morbidity and mortality in children.

. Key Adrenal crisis Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Antares Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical, Mylan Pharmaceutical, AG eTon Pharmaceuticals, and others

. Key Adrenal crisis Therapies: ATRS-1902, SOLU-CORTEF and others

. The Adrenal crisis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Adrenal crisis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Adrenal crisis market dynamics.

Adrenal crisis Overview

An adrenal crisis, also known as an Addisonian crisis, is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there is a severe deficiency of cortisol, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands. This deficiency can result from untreated Addison's disease, sudden discontinuation of glucocorticoid medications, or situations that increase the body's need for cortisol, such as stress, infection, or surgery.

Symptoms of adrenal crisis include severe fatigue, weakness, confusion, low blood pressure, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, and shock. These symptoms can rapidly progress and become fatal if not promptly treated.

Diagnosis of adrenal crisis is based on clinical presentation and blood tests showing low cortisol levels, along with electrolyte imbalances such as hyponatremia (low sodium) and hyperkalemia (high potassium).

Immediate treatment is critical and involves intravenous administration of hydrocortisone, saline fluids to correct dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, and glucose if hypoglycemia is present. Identifying and treating the underlying cause of the crisis is also essential.

Preventive measures for those at risk include regular monitoring, adjusting medication dosages during periods of stress or illness, and carrying emergency medical information indicating their condition. Awareness and prompt intervention can significantly improve outcomes and prevent potentially fatal complications associated with adrenal crisis.

Get a Free sample for the Adrenal crisis Market Report to know more in detail about the epidemiology and treatment algorithm @

Adrenal crisis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Adrenal crisis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adrenal crisis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalence of Adrenal crisis

. Prevalent Cases of Adrenal crisis by severity

. Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenal crisis

. Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Adrenal crisis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Adrenal crisis epidemiology trends @ Adrenal Crisis Market Dynamics

Adrenal crisis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Adrenal crisis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Adrenal crisis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Adrenal crisis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Adrenal crisis Therapies and Key Companies

. ATRS-1902: Antares Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Adrenal crisis market share @ Adrenal crisis Treatment Market

Scope of the Adrenal crisis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020-2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Adrenal crisis Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Antares Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical, Mylan Pharmaceutical, AG eTon Pharmaceuticals, and others

. Key Adrenal crisis Therapies: ATRS-1902, and others

. Adrenal crisis Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenal crisis current marketed and Adrenal crisis emerging therapies

. Adrenal crisis Market Dynamics: Adrenal crisis market drivers and Adrenal crisis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Adrenal crisis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Adrenal crisis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Adrenal crisis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Adrenal crisis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Adrenal crisis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adrenal crisis

3. SWOT analysis of Adrenal crisis

4. Adrenal crisis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenal crisis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenal crisis Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenal crisis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenal crisis

9. Adrenal crisis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adrenal crisis Unmet Needs

11. Adrenal crisis Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenal crisis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenal crisis Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Adrenal crisis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adrenal crisis Market Drivers

16. Adrenal crisis Market Barriers

17. Adrenal crisis Appendix

18. Adrenal crisis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Ankit Nigam

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube