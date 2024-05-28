CCS Marks 10 Years On CRN's Solution Provider 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCSHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists ), a technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CCS to its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list for the tenth year. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking, by revenue, of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.Founded in 1979, CCS is a leading provider of high-quality, reliable, and secure technology solutions. With decades of extensive technology expertise, CCS specializes in designing, operating, and optimizing IT infrastructure to meet the unique needs of its clients. Known for its exceptional service and innovative solutions, the team at CCS is dedicated to ensuring client success by delivering industry-leading technology and support.Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS, expressed his gratitude and pride upon the company being named to CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list for the tenth year. He stated, "We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a top solution provider. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on ensuring our clients' success through industry-leading technology and support."“Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!”CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout these regions.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Services on Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at .

