Allai Productivity Platform By OSF Digital Is Now Available On The Salesforce Appexchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AllAi customers can optimize productivity, improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and expedite time to market for Salesforce projects

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OSF Digital , an award-winning global provider of digital transformation services worldwide, is pleased to announce that its AllAi Productivity Platform is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange . AllAi is an AI-powered platform designed specifically for Salesforce professionals. It helps maximize productivity, improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and accelerate time to market. With AllAi, professionals that leverage Salesforce products can easily manage the adoption of AllAi tools within their organization, saving valuable time on troubleshooting and allowing them to focus on building and delivering value on Salesforce projects.“We are thrilled to bring the power of the AllAi Productivity Platform to professionals in the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.“Whether you're a Salesforce project manager, developer, solution architect, QA engineer, consultant, or any other person on the project, AllAi is your ultimate assistant. With proven higher project quality, faster time to market, and AI for all project roles, AllAi is a value-add to every Salesforce professional's tech stack.”NEW Product Features and Updates:●AllAi is now ready to integrate with customers' Salesforce tool stack. OSF Digital offers built-in integrations and specific, tailored apps. AllAi can integrate with platforms such as GitLab, GitHub, BitBucket, Atlassian Jira, Chrome, and VS Code.●AllAi is more than just code development; it is now for the entire team as it is a phase-based platform. It improves communication, building the gap between technical and business teams and minimizing wait times by speeding up and receiving feedback from colleagues.●AllAi is an AI-powered platform specifically designed for Salesforce technology. It provides accurate AI answers and is backed by market expertise and continuous feedback. With AllAi, AI professionals can easily access AI features within popular tools and seamlessly integrate AI into Salesforce processes. Additionally, AllAi offers support for niche Salesforce topics such as composable commerce, OMS, flows Revenue Cloud, and more.The AllAi Productivity Platform difference:-36% Time to value (ticket lifetime) for the entire team-38% Time to value (Pull Request lifetime)+ 38% volume of code changes (Pull Request)- 11% (less time spent) time spent on the refactoring- 19% (less time spent) time spent by the project teamAllAi Productivity Platform is currently available on AppExchange atSalesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.About OSF DigitalOSF Digital is a global AI-powered digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business success. With several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, a member of multiple Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, and a proven playbook for Customer 360 success, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With a client community spanning multiple industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

Sara Zammit

OSF Digital

+1 647-405-3197

email us here