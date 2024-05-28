(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning Israel's recent military actions in Gaza.



They criticized Israeli attacks on densely populated civilian areas. The statement also condemned Hamas for resuming rocket launches into Israel.



The Brazilian government expressed deep concern over reports of an Israeli attack on a refugee camp near Rafah, in southern Gaza.



The Ministry highlighted that these military actions violate Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.



Furthermore, they noted Israel's disregard for provisional measures reaffirmed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) .



On Friday, the ICJ demanded that Israel halt its attacks in Rafah.



Rafah, located near Egypt, has become a primary refuge for Gaza's civilian population since the conflict's escalation.







An estimated 1.5 million people now live there, most in improvised tents. According to a UN agency, approximately 1 million Palestinians have already fled Rafah.



People began leaving three weeks ago when Israel announced a ground offensive. They suspected Hamas militants were in the area.



Israel's intensified attacks on Rafah have led to dozens of deaths. International condemnation followed.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described one of these attacks as a "terrible accident."



Reuters reported that Israeli tanks reached Rafah's center for the first time on Tuesday.

Brazil Condemns Israel for "Systematic Violation of Human Rights"

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that any further military action in Rafah would have devastating effects.



They emphasized the unanimous appeals from the international community and the dire conditions of displaced refugees.



The Ministry also deplored Hamas' renewed rocket launches. They expressed solidarity with Rafah's victims.



In their statement, Brazil urged the international community to apply maximum diplomatic pressure.



They called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's population.



This ongoing conflict underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and humanitarian support.



The world watches as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, highlighting the necessity for global intervention.

